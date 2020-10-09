The elusive search for an EU budgetary breakthrough continues.

Negotiations between EU ambassadors and MEPs broke down after less than an hour on Thursday evening as the two sides failed to get anywhere on one of the biggest issues dividing them: money.

As the FT reported earlier this week, the German presidency of the EU had attempted to break the logjam with a proposal to cough up “single-digit” billions in extra money to projects funded by the EU budget.

It was a gambit intended to appease demands from the parliament to increase spending on programmes like Erasmus student exchanges or science and research co-operation. But that German offer was met with a blunt rejection from MEPs, who on Thursday suspended talks after what one official described as a round of “frank” exchanges.

Johan Van Overtveldt, head of the EP’s budget committee, told the Brussels Briefing that the German proposal wouldn’t fly until MEPs had cast-iron guarantees that the promised money was “fresh cash” and not just spare change found in the EU budget’s infamous “margins”.

“This demand seems to be difficult for the council. But the difficult can always become possible,” said Mr Van Overtveldt.

Talks are due to resume next Wednesday and the European Commission has been enlisted to come up with some ideas on just how “creatively” the extra cash can be found. One of the options under consideration is to reserve the right to have any unspent money in the €750bn Covid-19 recovery fund recycled back into the EU budget rather than returned to national government coffers. But this is likely to anger the “Frugal Four” governments of the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Denmark who want to keep all spending to a thrifty minimum.

Still, theatrics aside, negotiators on both sides remain quietly upbeat of the chances of a breakthrough next week. “The suspension buys breathing time for everyone — and that is no bad thing”, said one figure involved in the talks. The thorny subject of the rule of law won’t formally be up for discussion but MEPs know they will have to demand the highest financial price in return for agreeing to any mechanism that does not meet their tough standard.

Wednesday’s negotiating round is due to start at a punishing 7am. Like most last-ditch budget negotiations, expect a battle of brinkmanship and attrition.

Chart du jour: Last orders

Health authorities in the UK believe the normalisation of eating out and drinking in pubs has contributed to the UK’s second wave of Covid-19. The finding comes as England’s politicians are expected to follow Scotland’s lead and shut pubs and restaurants in the north of the country from next week. (chart via FT)

Around Europe

© AP

The Spanish government’s attempts to impose strict social controls on people leaving and entering Madrid, the capital of new Covid-19 cases in Europe, have been struck down by judges for violating fundamental rights. Daniel Dombey has more on how the government’s containment policies are unravelling. (FT)

EU home affairs ministers held their first debate about the European Commission’s new migration pact on Thursday. Writing in the Guardian, Shada Islam says that prejudice is the “real obstacle standing in the way of a well-managed EU policy on migration”. (FT)

A woman posing as Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fooled her way into a confidential meeting with Danish MPs. (Bloomberg)

The European parliament is planning to resume its monthly sessions in Strasbourg in a fortnight, following intense French government pressure for MEPs to make their regular treks to the assembly’s formal seat despite the ongoing pandemic. Meanwhile, European parliament president David Sassoli has entered precautionary quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Coming up on Friday

EU justice ministers dial in for a teleconference this morning to discuss e-evidence legislation and the fight against child sexual abuse. EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will meet his UK counterpart David Frost in London.

