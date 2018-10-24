In the years since Croatia became independent in 1991, Ivica Todoric built the Balkans’ largest privately owned company, cultivated ties to the country’s most important power brokers and took up residence in a palatial Zagreb castle.

The former owner of Agrokor, which became one of Europe’s biggest corporate bankruptcy cases in recent times, has claimed the company was illegally seized from him by the government of Croatia.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Todoric, who built Agrokor from a flower trader into a regional conglomerate in a story that has become emblematic of Croatia’s post-socialist transition, said he had “proof the business was taken from me and that the mafia organised it with political support”.

Mr Todoric is in London fighting extradition to Croatia where he is wanted for questioning over fraud allegations relating to the collapse of Agrokor last year.

A UK court in April ordered his extradition — but he submitted new evidence and judges are expected to rule on his case on Thursday.

The Croatian government took control of the retail conglomerate last year to try to save what it deemed was a systemically important company from collapse.

Agrokor employs 52,000 people in Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary, and supports many more jobs at its suppliers.

Its €6.5bn annual sales last year were equivalent to roughly 15 per cent of Croatia’s gross domestic product and its tax payment accounted for some 3.5 per cent of the national budget.

Agrokor’s creditors in July accepted a debt resettlement deal that averts bankruptcy.

Eighty per cent of shareholders, including Russian banks Sberbank and VTB, which together will own 46.7 per cent of the company, voted to approve the 7,300 page settlement plan.

Bondholders will receive 25.9 per cent of the group, 15.3 per cent will go to Croatian financial institutions and the rest will go to suppliers.

The company was placed under emergency supervision of a state-appointed administrator last year after parliament enacted a special law, dubbed Lex Agrokor, seizing control from its owners.

Prosecutors in Croatia are investigating Mr Todoric and 14 other former executives for allegedly making fraudulent financial statements and for concealing losses at the group.

Mr Todoric denied the accusations and said there were no hidden loans within the company.

He claims both the investigation and the seizure of the company were politically motivated.

“When they started attacking us, we had no due debts,” he said.

“We have strong new arguments on our side,” he added. “We finally have the evidence on the political side.”

He was referring to a number of leaked emails and transcripts from the investigation that suggest government figures were intent on carving up the company even before the true state of its alleged problems were made known.

Two emails published on Tuesday, among others, between former finance minister Martina Dalic and Branimir Bricelj from consulting company Altera Corporate Finance and another consultant Ante Ramljak, who went on to lead Agrokor as an interim administrator before stepping down, appear to show that the law was amended to benefit a New York hedge fund, Knighthead, which was one of Agrokor’s biggest creditors.

Ms Dalic, who resigned as deputy prime minister and finance minister in May after a previous batch of emails were leaked, has denied wrongdoing.

Mr Bricelj and Knighthead did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication. Mr Ramljak could not be reached for comment.

Mr Todoric insisted the company was not over-indebted at the time of the government swoop. He had been preparing an initial public offering with a consortium of international banks and his accounts had been fully audited by Baker Tilly.

He said he was duped into attending a meeting with senior politicians including the prime minister on February 26, which the government portrayed as a crisis meeting when Mr Todoric requested financial help to save his business.

“It was a mafia-style meeting, late at night in a certain location,” he said.

He denied ever requesting financial help. Three weeks after that first meeting he was ordered to hand over his shares in Agrokor.

The company’s difficulties started when stories appeared in the media about its financial problems, alarming creditors, suppliers and customers, he said.

He claimed the government leaked details of the special restructuring law Lex Agrokor, at which point the creditors no longer wanted to engage with him in talks about saving the company.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson from the Croatian government denied Mr Todoric’s allegations, saying his statements are “false and intended to misinterpret the reality”.

In March 2017, the spokesperson said, Agrokor had run out of liquidity, “was heavily indebted, no creditor wanted to provide fresh financing, accounts were blocked, retail chain Konzum’s shelves were being emptied”.

The government took measures because “the uncontrolled bankruptcy of Agrokor and its subsidiaries would have had devastating effects on the Croatian economy, jobs, suppliers, small farmers and success of the tourist season.”

Croatian public opinion is outraged about the involvement of consultants in drafting the law, and the hefty consulting contracts worth more than K500m ($76.7m).

“There is no excuse for the government’s lack of transparency on this issue: a grave mistake,” says Tena Prelec, a specialist on South-Eastern Europe at University of Sussex.

“However, it is also doubtful whether there was any way out of the crisis other than government intervention.”

For Mr Todoric, who “has been benefiting from his close association with the couloirs of Croatian politics since the early 1990s, building his business empire aided by his political connections” to now plead political persecution, says Ms Prelec, is “nothing short of ironic”.