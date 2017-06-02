Where are the Brexit campaigners now?

A year ago, Dominic Cummings was among the most influential figures in British politics as the person in charge of the Leave campaign. Now the man who came up with the slogan Take Back Control says he spends his time studying. He has “absolutely zero” involvement in the general election; his Twitter posts are more concerned with the promise of machine learning.

Mr Cummings is not alone. Few senior figures from Vote Leave and Britain Stronger in Europe — the official referendum campaigns — are protagonists in the general election. Some have headed to the private sector; others are stuck in the political wilderness. The result is that an election supposedly about Brexit is being fought by people who had only peripheral involvement in the decision to leave.

The obvious absentees are the politicians. David Cameron and Nigel Farage are not standing. Gisela Stuart, the German-born Labour politician who helped to soften Vote Leave’s image in television debates, has also stepped down from parliament. Vote Leave’s Boris Johnson and Michael Gove are candidates but have not been given much media exposure by the Conservatives.

Andrea Leadsom, once a Brexit campaigner and now the farming minister, has also been largely absent from the airwaves. The big exception is Amber Rudd, the home secretary, who represented the Conservatives in a television debate on Wednesday, reprising a role she played for the Remain campaign.

The referendum strategists have largely gone too. Matthew Elliott, who co-founded Vote Leave with Mr Cummings before falling out with him, spent part of May on a speaking tour in the US. He has now been appointed a political adviser to the brokers Shore Capital, whose founder backed Brexit. Will Straw, a former Labour parliamentary candidate who headed Britain Stronger in Europe, is campaigning only locally in south London. Mr Straw is not close to the current Labour leadership: he accused Jeremy Corbyn of vetoing pro-EU lines in referendum speeches and called on him to resign.

The churn has several causes. First, the EU debate was outside party politics, bringing in people like Mr Cummings. “A referendum is a one-off: a team is put together from scratch. For a general election, all parties have their longstanding staff structures,” said James McGrory, formerly of Britain Stronger In Europe. He is now a director of Open Britain, which calls for the UK to stay in the single market.

Second, Mr Cameron’s team dissipated when he resigned as prime minister. “The whole press operation left, the whole policy operation left, the events team left . . . It was the end of the era,” said one former Downing Street adviser. Among the big casualties were George Osborne, then chancellor now editor of the Evening Standard, Sir Craig Oliver, then director of communications now senior managing director at public relations firm Teneo, and Andrew Cooper, the pollster who thought Remain was cruising to victory, now back running the firm he co-founded, Populus.

Third the Brexiters did not take power. That meant those who had worked on the Leave campaign — including Mr Gove — did not automatically find a home in government. “I don’t see it as any great surprise. It [Theresa May’s] government, it’s her project. She’s using people that in the main have always been close to her,” said Will Walden, who advised Boris Johnson during the Brexit campaign, and now works for PR firm Edelman.

Leave. EU, the Brexit group backed by Nigel Farage and the insurance millionaire Arron Banks, struggled to adapt to the new reality. Mr Banks has not yet launched his promised new political movement to replace the UK Independence party.

Many referendum campaigners appear to have been keen for something new — having spent several years in government, and in punishing election battles. Vote Leave’s Paul Stephenson and former Cameron adviser Ameet Gill launched a PR agency, Hanbury Strategy. Giles Kenningham, a press aide to Mr Cameron, has set up his own firm Trafalgar Strategy. Lizzie Loudon, a Vote Leave official, became Theresa May’s press secretary but left when the election was called.

Some referendum campaigners do remain. Stephen Gilbert, a key Conservative figure in the Remain campaign, is again helping to co-ordinate campaigning. Tom Edmonds and Craig Elder are in charge of the party’s digital campaigning, having played a similar role in 2015 and in the referendum. Jim Messina, Barack Obama’s former campaign manager, is again helping to target voters.

Vote Leave’s Robert Oxley is head of the Conservatives’ press operation. Stephen Parkinson, another Vote Leave official who became Mrs May’s political secretary, is also central, having unsuccessfully tried to become a candidate for Saffron Walden. Daniel Hannan, the anti-EU MEP, also failed to be selected. But Henry Newman, a former adviser to Mr Gove and Vote Leave, is standing as the Conservative candidate in North Tyneside, where Labour won a 17,200 majority in 2015. Luke Graham, former finance director of Britain Stronger In Europe, was also selected and is now contesting the SNP safe seat of Ochil and South Perthshire.

However, the main players in the general election are those who stood apart from the referendum — Mrs May, who made just one speech in the campaign, and Mr Corbyn, who rated his attachment to the EU as “seven” out of 10. Sir Lynton Crosby, the Australian pollster who is running the Conservatives’ campaign, deliberately avoided taking a formal role in the EU campaign. Nick Timothy, the main author of the Conservative manifesto, also steered clear. “I am only going on holiday, but I can’t wait to escape this bloody referendum campaign,” he wrote a week before the vote. In hindsight, avoidance was the best path to political longevity.