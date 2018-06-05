Sydney has joined the growing number of cities around the world regulating the type of short-term holiday lettings popularised by Airbnb, the US technology group at the heart of the sharing economy.

New rules will limit lettings to 180 nights a year when a host is not present and enable a 75 per cent majority of owners in apartment blocks to ban short-term lettings in similar instances.

Any hosts that breach a new code of practice can be sanctioned by local authorities, which will have the power to police online platforms, the New South Wales government said.

“Under our ‘two strikes and you’re out’ policy, hosts or guests who commit two serious breaches of the code within two years will be banned for five and be listed on an exclusion register,” said Matt Kean, NSW minister for innovation and better regulation.

The regulations are the latest in a plethora of new rules governing short-term holiday lettings by Airbnb and other online sharing platforms, which critics claim can lead to excessive tourism, shortages of longer term rentals for locals and damage to communities.

On Monday, Airbnb stopped displaying adverts from unregistered hosts in Japan following the introduction of a new law that requires hosts to obtain a permit from authorities to let a room. Authorities in Paris and Madrid are also introducing regulations and caps on the number of days per year that properties can be let on a short-term basis to better manage their rental markets.

Airbnb said it welcomed the new rules in New South Wales. “They protect the rights of respectful and responsible home sharers, while taking a zero tolerance stance on bad behaviour,” said Chris Lehane, Airbnb, global head of policy.

Laura Crommelin, a lecturer at the Cities Future Research Centre at University of New South Wales, said there were concerns that short-term rentals were causing housing affordability problems for tenants around the world.

“In Sydney the Airbnb listings are concentrated in the central business district and popular tourist hotspots like Bondi beach and Manly. This could make it hard for renters to find somewhere to live in these areas,” she said.

She said the 180-night cap agreed by Sydney authorities was comparatively more generous than other cities, such as Paris, which is imposing a 120-night limit. There was also a question over how Sydney authorities would police the online platforms, as to date they had not required Airbnb hosts to register with them.

However, the regulatory kickback against short-term rentals is likely to have an impact on Airbnb’s revenues in some markets. The number of Airbnb listings in Japan has plummeted ahead of a new law on private home-sharing that comes into force next week.

The law allows registered homes to offer accommodation for up to 180 days a year. However, it also removes a legal grey area of unregistered homes and exposes hosts to increasingly strict local rules, on top of the national law, that can make home-sharing impractical.