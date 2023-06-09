All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which 20th-century novel is the biggest selling ever that was originally published in Italian?

Marvin Lee Aday was the birth name of which singer, whose 1977 debut album is one of the biggest selling of all time?

The five pieces of equipment in rhythmic gymnastics are rope, clubs, hoop, ball — and what?

What do the flags of Vatican City and Switzerland have in common with each other — and no other national flags?

What was Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg’s follow-up film to Shaun of the Dead?

Which London station is the southern terminus of the East Coast Main Line?

Between the late 1980s and 2000, the comedian Stewart Lee was in a double act with whom?

What kind of parade originated in a spontaneous demonstration that took place during the dedication of the Statue of Liberty?

The word “aquiline” refers to which part of the body?