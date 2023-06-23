As holidays are for fun, I’ve no doubt that your summer reading list is packed full of detective novels or Booker prize-winners. But you might also set aside a small slice of reading time for slightly more serious stuff.

Happy High Status: How to Be Effortlessly Confident, by Viv Groskop, is an investment in myself. It’s out on June 29 and promises to deliver “a new way of thinking about confidence and how you relate to yourself”.

I and many friends found her prequel, How to Own the Room: Women and the Art of Brilliant Speaking, enormously useful. It delivered essential practical tips to help women — too often held back in their careers by failing to speak in public, so I’m hoping the sequel will be equally brilliant.

Of course, as dedicated FT Money readers, you’ll also be seeking financial self-advancement, for which there seem to be more offerings than ever.

What They Don’t Teach You About Money, by FT consumer editor Claer Barrett, avoids the traps that many top-selling personal finance books fall into. They are simply catchy titles stating the obvious. However, the best, such as Claer’s, make good points in eloquent ways and are highly engaging for beginners.

The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed and Happiness, by Morgan Housel, has hogged the bestseller lists since it was published in 2020 and with good reason — his tales of how people deal with the same financial situation differently, with far-reaching outcomes, are fascinating.

Our Lives in Their Portfolios: Why Asset Managers Own the World, by Brett Christophers, is a more cynical take on the world of finance and investment. A polemic against the greed and short-termism of the asset management industry, it’s not an easy read, feeling more like a university lecture at times. It might be a struggle to read by the pool in your first few days, but once your brain is rested, you could be ready to engage with Christophers’ neat dissection of the industry. He reveals how, while purporting to work for our retirements, it disproportionately enriches itself.

Otherwise, how about learning more about today’s most pressing issues?

Material World: A Substantial Story of Our Past and Future by Ed Conway is about our rising appetite for raw materials, looking at sand, salt, iron, copper, oil and lithium — “the six most crucial substances in human history”. So much of this essential stuff is mined, refined and processed in distant lands, so it’s out of sight and we forget that it’s happening. Read this and you’ll be rushing to invest in a commodity fund.

Inflation remains the world’s biggest worry, according to a survey by polling group Ipsos. Although you may be holidaying where inflation is even worse than in the UK, such as Turkey, where the rate is 40 per cent, there are plenty of reasons to be concerned about what’s going on in Britain.

We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years, by Stephen D King, feels like my kind of inflation book. There is lots of great storytelling, which lightens the subject matter, and makes it accessible to non-experts. The author relates the impact of inflation on his bookselling enterprises as a child in the 1970s, also taking in the hoarding of washing machines (“physical inflation-proof assets”) in 1990s Istanbul, as well as rulers from the Romans to Henry VIII who debased silver coinage.

It’s not just an entertaining scamper through history for lay people worried about (or fascinated by) the rising cost of living. The author was HSBC’s chief economist, so there’s plenty for economics scholars too, with conclusions including: “Democratically elected governments cannot help but be tempted by inflation.” The FT’s original review described it as “essential reading for economic policymakers everywhere”.

A nice bonus is that King provides some simple investment maxims to deal with inflation, recommending gold “just in case we really are at one of those historic moments when inflation persists over an indefinite period”.

If these books sound like too much hard work, it’s often the less obvious reads that give us deeper money insights.

Crassus: The First Tycoon, by Peter Stothard, is the story of Rome’s richest man, who died a humiliating desert death in search of military glory. As the FT review points out: “Stothard is too subtle to paint direct parallels with the contemporary world. But he does not need to.”

The intertwining of money, ambition and power is worryingly familiar, and it’s easy to pick a modern example of a rich man throwing his financial weight around in politics. Plus, reading about an obscenely wealthy tycoon who invades a neighbouring country whose resilience he doesn’t appreciate, feels appropriate against the backdrop of today’s horrible news from Ukraine. That Crassus meets with catastrophe gives some hope.

The biography is also an allegory for overspending on things we don’t need. After Crassus was killed, some historians said that his open mouth, shrivelled by desert air, was filled with molten gold as testament to his lifetime of greed.

However you interpret the story, there are plenty of meaty themes to contemplate. Crassus at 61 sought new prestige late in life — Stothard writes that he wanted the campaign to “change how men saw him”. Maybe it’s better to accept the status quo?

Demon Copperhead, by Barbara Kingsolver, winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, has some good money themes. A masterful recasting of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield, it tells how a boy with no assets beats overwhelming odds to master his fate. An indictment of child poverty, it also attacks Big Pharma. But it’s a comforting and inspiring read if — despite sun, sea or sand — the cost of living crisis, the greedy financial system, or some other money troubles are making it difficult to see how you can become the “hero of your own life”.

Moira O’Neill is a freelance money and investment writer. Twitter: @MoiraONeill, Instagram @MoiraOnMoney, email: moira.o’neill@ft.com



