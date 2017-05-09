Deutsche Bank urges caution over sleepy FX market

Shhh. The markets are asleep, with major currencies undershooting forecasts of crushing dullness.

In a note to clients titled ‘Vol be crazy‘, Deutsche Bank’s Oliver Harvey notes that expectations of market moves have “collapsed” from already depressed levels three months ago, both in terms of implied vol (expectations) and realised vol (real-life market shifts).

Currency pairs most sensitive to bouts of nervousness have been particularly soporific, he noted. “Every G10 pair is now below five-year averages,” he said. Many key emerging-market currency pairs are snoozing too.

Something has to give, Mr Harvey thinks. A shift in the “global data pulse”, generally less crowded currency bets and “underpriced” policy risks are all “increasing signs a turning point is close”, he says.