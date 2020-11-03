Art on a Postcard

Postcard-sized anonymous artwork sales for charity have become an institution in the fundraising world, seeing buyers scrabbling to snap up a piece by artists they recognise (see A Letter in Mind, below). This year’s Art on a Postcard Winter Auction – a sale that supports The Hepatitis C Trust’s mission to eliminate the virus in the UK by 2025 – will allow buyers to discover the practices and backgrounds of each artist before they bid. Anj Smith, Faith Wilding, Erik van Lieshout and Winston Branch are among the 230 artists who have contributed 10cm x 15cm artworks, and a full programme of podcasts, talks and an online exhibition makes the task of discovering new talents and future stars all part of the excitement. Bidding starts at £50, with all proceeds going to The Hepatitis C Trust. 5 to 19 November; artonapostcard.com

Warehouse N°12, 2020, by Ayman Baalbaki, estimated at £60,000-£80,000 © Christie’s Images Limited 2020

We Are All Beirut

With more than 200 people killed, 300,000 left homeless and $10bn amassed in property damage, the explosion that ripped through Beirut in the summer has been likened to “15 years of war in 15 seconds”. That the Gemmayze, Mar Mikhael and Achrafieh neighbourhoods were decimated by the blast was a particular tragedy, since their historic streets had been left mostly unscathed when civil war ended in 1990, becoming artistic destinations rich in bookshops, publishers and art galleries. To help rebuild the city’s cultural landscape, Christie’s has launched a charity sale. We Are All Beirut encompasses art, design and jewellery, from makers including Palestinian installation artist Mona Hatoum and French fashion designer Hervé van der Straeten. All proceeds from a selection of the lots will go towards The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture’s work supporting the arts community in Beirut. The proceeds from a selection of works by Arthaus Beirut will benefit the AFAC and Lebanese Red Cross and Middle Eastern artists. 4 to 24 November; christies.com

Idris Khan’s sustainable face mask, £40

Emerging Curators Fellowship

Launched last month, the Emerging Curators Fellowship is an ongoing collaboration between Frieze and Deutsche Bank. In a bid to address the racial disparities in the UK’s arts sector, the programme will offer POC curators the chance to develop their practice during a paid placement. For its first edition, the organisers have teamed up with east London-based Chisenhale Gallery, where the chosen fellow will gain experience working across the gallery’s expansive exhibition programme, which features Rachel Whiteread, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye and Cornelia Parker. To help fund the project, British artist Idris Khan has designed a sustainable face mask (£40) using layers of sheet music from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. All sale proceeds will benefit the fellowship, with an option for standalone donations on top. frieze.com

One of the anonymous lots for A Letter In Mind

A Letter in Mind

Each year, The National Brain Appeal asks a selection of creatives to respond to a topic on a simple white envelope. These are then priced identically and kept anonymous until sold. The theme for 2020 is “Everyday Things” – a comment on the simpler way of life that some have come to enjoy over the past six months. Buyers will be able to browse online from 11am on 4 November, with the chance of walking away with a work by Grayson Perry, Zandra Rhodes or Andrew Marr – all for £85 a pop. Proceeds will support vital projects at The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery. Sales from 11am, 5 November; aletterinmind.org

Elody Kolden Tchuente, founder of Chez Kolden © Julian George James Cochran, chef at Restaurant 12:51 © Julian George

Made You Look

Of the 187 Michelin-starred restaurants in the UK, only a handful employ head chefs from minority ethnic backgrounds; 12 per cent in 2018, with little change since then. Photographer Julian George, founder of the creative agency Made By Humans, is looking to change this. Made You Look is a series of portraits curated by George alongside chef and culinary director Mike Reid. Each depicts one of the UK’s top chefs of colour, from Akoko’s William Chilila to 12:51’s James Cochran. The images will be on outdoor display at Soho-based gallery W1 Curates until 15 November, after which they’ll be sold via Made By Humans. Twenty-five per cent of proceeds will go towards the education of young BAME chefs coming through Westminster Kingsway. madebyhumans.london

Yinka Ilori for Duvelleroy x José Lévy, available at The Invisible Collection

Fans for HeART

Own a fan by the likes of Isabel Marant, Yinka Illori and Pierre Yovanovitch with the launch of Fans for HeART, a charitable auction from designer José Lévy and furniture makers The Invisible Collection. As part of the project, 37 creatives have been invited to adorn a blank fan with a set of five scented colour inks. These will be exhibited at the Joyce Art Gallery in Paris (visible from the Palais Royal gardens) and auctioned online, with bids starting at €300. One-third of proceeds will go to La Fondation des Artistes, which has nurtured artists’ careers since 1976. 17-21 November; theinvisiblecollection.com

Moll Turned Away, 2018, by Chantal Joffe

Future Dreams

A total of 23 artists, photographers and sculptors have donated work to the Future Dreams Art Auction at the end of this month. The charity, which raises funds for those affected by breast cancer, was launched in 2008 by mother and daughter Sylvie Henry and Danielle Leslie, who later tragically both lost their lives to the disease within 18 months of each other. In an online exhibition curated by The Arts Club Mayfair’s (and sometime HTSI contributor) Pernilla Holmes and Amelie Von Wedel, the works will be available to browse from 23 November, with highlights including a painting from Chantal Joffe – best known for her distorted portraits of women and young girls – and pieces by Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year contestants Raoof Haghighi and Tina Willis-Jones. All proceeds will contribute to breast cancer support, awareness and research. 23 to 30 November; theauctioncollective.com



