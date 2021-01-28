New variant has arrived in US, says CDC
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that the first documented cases of the B.1.3.5.1 coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, have arrived in the country.
The CDC said the new variant of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, was recorded in South Carolina.
“CDC is early in its efforts to understand this variant and will continue to provide updates as we learn more,” the agency said in a statement.
Like the variants first seen in the UK and Brazil, preliminary data suggest B.1.3.5.1 might spread more easily and quickly than other variants, CDC said.
“At this time, we have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease,” the agency added.
Man arrested over Wockhardt package
North Wales police redirect traffic outside the Wockhardt plant in Wrexham
Robert Wright in London
Kent Police on Thursday said they had arrested a man in Chatham following Wednesday’s discovery of a suspicious package at a factory packaging AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine.
Officers also searched premises on Luton Road and Chatham Hill in the town, they said.
The action comes after the discovery of a suspicious package briefly halted work packaging vaccines at the Wockhardt UK plant in Wrexham, north Wales, on Wednesday and prompted North Wales Police to call in an army bomb disposal team.
Wednesday’s discovery prompted a partial evacuation of the plant, which forced the temporary halt to production.
However, Wockhardt, which puts the vaccine into vials on AstraZeneca’s behalf, said the delay would have no effect on overall production schedules.
“A 53-year-old man from Chatham has been arrested on suspicion of sending the package and remains in custody as enquiries continue,” Kent Police said in a statement.
Neither the Kent nor North Wales forces named the arrested man but both stressed there was no evidence of a continuing threat.
American Airlines warns of continuing cash burn
Claire Bushey in Chicago and Alice Kantor in London
American Airlines has said it plans to seek new financing as it posted an $8.9bn net loss for the year and expects to burn cash until demand for air travel recovers.
Despite this, American’s stock rose more than 40 per cent at one point in pre-market trading, before trimming those gains to trade 27 per cent higher.
A day earlier, retail investors on Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets community had identified the airline, which has been shorted by many investors, as the next company in which they might invest.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline on Thursday said it reduced its cash burn to $30m a day in the fourth quarter, down from $44m in the previous quarter and nearly $100m in April, when US airlines suffered the worst drop in passenger volumes.
American ended the fourth quarter with $14.3bn in liquidity and expects to have $15bn in two months. The carrier said it would try to issue secured and unsecured debt securities, equity securities and pursue credit facilities.
Airlines worldwide have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Government travel restrictions and people’s fear of contagion have caused traffic levels and revenue to plummet.
News you might have missed …
The rate of the US economy’s rebound from the coronavirus-fuelled downturn slowed in the fourth quarter, weighed down by a deadly surge of cases over the holiday season. Gross domestic product advanced 4 per cent on an annualised basis, according to figures published on Thursday by the US commerce department.
The Scottish government will be able to borrow up to £300m more a year for three years and draw down strategic reserves after forecasts of a sharp contraction in output this quarter met the criteria for a “Scotland-specific economic shock”, finance secretary Kate Forbes announced on Thursday.
The EU’s Covid-19 vaccination plan is nearing crisis point after several regions suspended inoculations over the shortage of jabs and Brussels moved to restrict exports of vaccines to conserve stocks. A German commission recommended that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab not be used for people aged over 65, piling pressure on the bloc’s vaccine effort.
Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, promised more coronavirus vaccines manufactured in India, as the south Asian country’s drive to immunise its population of 1.4bn gathers pace. He said on Thursday that more than 2.3m healthcare workers have been inoculated against coronavirus during the 12-day-old vaccine rollout.
A healthcare worker waits for people at a makeshift Covid-19 testing centre in a Frankfurt tequila bar closed during the pandemic
Diageo’s US sales of tequila surged 80 per cent in the last six months of 2020. Sales of one brand, Casamigos, more than doubled. Half-year sales growth thus breezed past market expectations with North America — Diageo’s biggest and most profitable market — delivering a rollicking 12.3 per cent.
Sky is set for a tough period in 2021 as higher costs and pandemic-related disruptions to sport continue to hinder growth at the European broadcasting and broadband group, its owner Comcast has warned. The UK-based business, which Comcast acquired for £30.6bn in 2018, returned to growth in the last quarter of 2020 after adding 244,000 subscribers.
Manfred Knof, Commerzbank's new chief executive, will axe one in three jobs in Germany in a last-ditch attempt to turn round the fortunes of the ailing lender whose shares have dropped by 90 per cent over the past decade. The German bank announced on Thursday it has earmarked 10,000 jobs to be cut in the next three years.
Governments and companies in the developing world have sold a record $115.23bn of international bonds in the first 27 days of 2021, surpassing the previous all-time monthly high of $112.78bn set last January, according to Bond Radar data. Cash-strapped governments had to increase their borrowing as the coronavirus crisis battered public finances.
