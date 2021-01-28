The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that the first documented cases of the B.1.3.5.1 coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, have arrived in the country.

The CDC said the new variant of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, was recorded in South Carolina.

“CDC is early in its efforts to understand this variant and will continue to provide updates as we learn more,” the agency said in a statement.

Like the variants first seen in the UK and Brazil, preliminary data suggest B.1.3.5.1 might spread more easily and quickly than other variants, CDC said.

“At this time, we have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease,” the agency added.