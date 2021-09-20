Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Business school news.

The FT invites business school teachers, researchers and alumni around the world to enter its new awards for responsible business education.

Entries are open until October 20 for examples of projects by recent graduates, teaching cases, and research studies that have had a positive societal and environmental impact.

The aim is to showcase and encourage innovative approaches to areas such as tackling climate change, increasing sustainability, and bringing about greater diversity and inclusion.

There are three awards:

Best alumni “change makers” who have graduated from business school in the past three years and personally helped redefine “business as usual”, whether as intrapreneurs within organisations or as entrepreneurs running start-ups;

Best business school teaching cases published in the past three years with sustainability and tackling climate change as key learning objectives;

Best business school academic research published in the past three years that addresses societal challenges, with evidence of positive impact on policy or practice

The strongest examples will be assessed by a panel of external and internal judges, and highlighted in a special FT report in January 2022.

Click on the links above for individual submission forms for the three categories.