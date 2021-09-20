Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Business school news.
The FT invites business school teachers, researchers and alumni around the world to enter its new awards for responsible business education.
Entries are open until October 20 for examples of projects by recent graduates, teaching cases, and research studies that have had a positive societal and environmental impact.
The aim is to showcase and encourage innovative approaches to areas such as tackling climate change, increasing sustainability, and bringing about greater diversity and inclusion.
There are three awards:
Best alumni “change makers” who have graduated from business school in the past three years and personally helped redefine “business as usual”, whether as intrapreneurs within organisations or as entrepreneurs running start-ups;
Best business school teaching cases published in the past three years with sustainability and tackling climate change as key learning objectives;
Best business school academic research published in the past three years that addresses societal challenges, with evidence of positive impact on policy or practice
The strongest examples will be assessed by a panel of external and internal judges, and highlighted in a special FT report in January 2022.
Click on the links above for individual submission forms for the three categories.
Terms and conditions
Eligibility
These terms and conditions include all instructions of how to take part in the Responsible Business Education Awards. By entering, Participants agree to these terms and conditions and acknowledge that failure to comply with them may result in disqualification. No purchase is necessary to enter.
The Responsible Business Education Awards are open to business schools, affiliated authors, publishers and alumni only. Directors, employees and immediate family members of employees of The Financial Times Limited (“FT”) its associated companies and agencies are not eligible to take part in the Responsible Business Education Awards.
Entries for the Responsible Business Education Awards shall be void where prohibited by local laws or regulations, including where in FT’s reasonable opinion we cannot accept an entry or provide a prize due to sanctions laws or banking restrictions. It is the responsibility of entrants to ensure that they are able to participate in the Responsible Business Education Awards in compliance with local laws and regulations. To the fullest extent permitted by law, FT is not liable where an entrant has breached local laws and/or regulations in connection with the Responsible Business Education Awards.
Entries
The Responsible Business Education Awards commences on 20 September 2021 at 4am BST and closes on 20 October 2021 at 23:59 BST.
To submit your entry to the Responsible Business Education Awards follow the links above. Entry will require internet access. FT is not responsible for late or incomplete entries, or for entries not received. There is no fee payable to submit your entry.
Entries will be judged by a panel of judges. The names of the judging panel will be made available on request. The judging panel will judge all valid entries submitted against the following criteria to select entries which may be recognised in FT’s editorial coverage:
(i) the best “change makers” among alumni who graduated in the past three years who have personally helped redefine “business as usual” as an intrapreneur within an organisation or as an entrepreneur with a start-up; or
(ii) best academic research with societal value and evidence of impact in policy/practice; or
(iii) best teaching case around climate change/environment.
The chosen entries shall receive recognition in FT editorial coverage. Unless agreed otherwise, entrants retain ownership over their entry. By submitting an entry, entrants grant FT a worldwide, non-exclusive, sub-licensable, irrevocable and royalty-free licence to use, display, publish, transmit, copy and edit the entry, in whole or in part, in any way and in any media, whether now known or invented in the future.
Entrants must only submit their own work and warrant that their entry does not breach any applicable laws or regulations or infringe any third party intellectual property or privacy rights, and is not in any way libellous, defamatory, obscene, indecent, harassing or threatening.
Notification of chosen entries
The participants whose entries have been chosen will be notified on 21 January 2022 by email.
Please note that for chosen entries, the name and country (or other information) may be published.
Participants whose entries have been chosen may be required to complete and return an eligibility form stating their age and residency details.
General
FT reserves the right to cancel, suspend or amend the Responsible Business Education Awards, or any part of it (including these Terms and Conditions) and publish or refer to selected entries in any media format, including on FT.com or FT’s newspaper. FT reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who has not complied with the letter or the spirit of these Terms and Conditions. Any failure by FT to enforce any provision in these Terms and Conditions shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
FT cannot accept responsibility for or liability arising from entrants taking part in the Responsible Business Education Awards. To the fullest extent permitted by law, FT excludes liability for all loss, damage or claim arising as a result of the participant’s entry being chosen and recognised in FT coverage (save in the case of death or personal injury caused by the negligence of FT).
Any personal data which may be submitted in an entry will be processed by FT in accordance with any applicable data protection legislation and the FT Privacy Policy
By entering the Responsible Business Education Awards, entrants agree to hold FT harmless for liability, damages or claims for injury or loss to any person or property, relating to, directly or indirectly caused by participation in the Responsible Business Education Awards, or claims based on publicity rights, third party intellectual property rights, defamation or invasion of privacy.
These terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Disputes arising in connection with the Responsible Business Education Awards shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
The promoter is The Financial Times Ltd, Bracken House, 1 Friday Street, London EC4M 9BT.
