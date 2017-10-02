This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

In India, what is good for consumers may be bad for harmony within business dynasties. A price war launched Reliance Jio, the telecoms group led by Mukesh Ambani, has left his brother’s business in a tight spot. On Sunday, Reliance Communications, the struggling group chaired by Anil Ambani, announced that it would abandon the merger of its wireless services unit with rival Aircel.

Moody’s has said RComm’s debt servicing ability depended on spinning out its wireless unit via this merger, plus a sale of its tower businesses. Together these moves could cut as much as three-fifths of the group’s outstanding debt.

A reduction is needed. Net debt to estimated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (at June) has doubled to over 11 times in the past year or so. Lenders to RComm have delayed demands for interest payments until after December.

Pressure on RComm shows no sign of letting up. Jio’s market share is forecast to double to a 10th in revenue terms by next year. In September, India’s telecom regulators turned up the heat on all operators with a plan to halve the “mobile termination rate” charged by any operator whose customer receives a call. Expect another single-digit hit to the largest three operators’ ebitda.

RComm has few options. It has Rs230bn ($3.5bn) of debt due before March. The group has mooted raising money from its mobile spectrum assets. The group also plans real estate sales worth at least Rs100bn. Compare that with the potential Rs173bn debt reduction via the Aircel deal.

The price war kicked off by Jio’s aggressive pricing was bound to create victims. Consolidation, such as Vodafone’s merger in March with Idea Cellular, is the natural response. Having lost its own merger partner, RComm looks exposed. Indian telecoms is over-competitive and currently resembles a grumpy game of Monopoly at a Diwali family gathering. It is time for some players to throw in their hands.

