Summer food & drink

Nothing sums up summer quite like strawberry ice cream — except perhaps Campari cocktails, barbecued squid, cider from ancient apple trees… Enjoy the sunshine
© Thomas Albdorf
What’s wrong with the Michelin guide?

Critics of its restaurant ratings say it is elitist, stifles creativity and is simply too French. Yet chefs still crave a star

Three strawberry ice cream recipes to capture the essence of summer

Gelupo’s Jacob Kenedy shares dishes which summon the sweetness of childhood holidays in Italy

Some like it hotter: Ravinder Bhogal spices up her seafood

From chargrilled squid with tamarind relish to sardines stuffed with raisins and curry-leaf crumbs, these dishes capture the warmth of summer

Campari’s bittersweet symphonies

The Italians say it takes three tries to like the crimson aperitivo. Alice Lascelles explores the liqueur’s legacy of extreme tastes