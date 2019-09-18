Wednesday 13:30 BST

● Kingfisher led the FTSE 100 fallers after a deterioration in sales and a cautious outlook overshadowed slightly better than expected half-year profit from the DIY retailer.

Improved gross margins meant underlying interim profit before tax fell by a narrower than feared 6 per cent but like-for-like sales went from 0.8 per cent growth in the first quarter to a 4 per cent decline in the second. Kingfisher also edged higher its clearance cost guidance and cautioned that the outlook “remains mixed” with “continued uncertainty around UK consumer demand”.

“Kingfisher’s interim results highlight . . . the challenges facing incoming CEO Thierry Garnier. He will inherit a business that is attempting a complex transformation at a time when the DIY industry is grappling with massive structural upheaval. It is clear that the job to reboot Kingfisher remains a huge task. While first-half profits were better than forecast . . . we are likely to trim our underlying full-year pre-tax profit forecast by 2-3 per cent. We believe the uncertain outlook for the group will continue to weigh on a share price that has been anchored around the 200p level.” Davy Stockbrokers

● Moncler dropped after the fashion label’s chief executive was quoted as saying that Hong Kong protests may have had an impact on its trading this year. Remo Ruffini said Hong Kong unrest was “not great, as is also the case for the whole of south Asia including Macau and Taiwan”. Asked to confirm that Moncler would hit growth targets, Mr Ruffini added: “I hope so but the world is complicated.”

In response, Kepler Cheuvreux said its previous forecast for Moncler to deliver second-half retail same-store sales growth of 7 to 8 per cent looked too aggressive. “Given the incoming elections in Hong Kong (October) and the more difficult access for tourists in the area (both in Hong Kong and Taiwan), it is difficult to expect a normalisation anytime soon,” said the financial services group. It estimated just 4 per cent sales growth for the second half, which provides two-thirds of Moncler’s annual revenue and resulted in a 4 per cent cut to earnings expectations.

● Cobham, the aerospace and defence engineer, drifted lower in response to news that the UK government had paused its £4bn takeover by US private equity group Advent on national security grounds. The Competition and Markets Authority will review the transaction and report back by October 29.

“We believe it improbable this will delay, let alone halt, the acquisition of Cobham,” said Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris. Just 7.7 per cent of Cobham’s total revenue comes from the UK and only half of that was likely to relate to Special Mission Flying, he said, adding: “We believe that business could be sensitive to the UK. It could, however, easily be separated or sold.”

● UBS downgraded Richemont to “sell” in a note arguing that the European luxury goods sector was “at a tipping point”.

“Four years since the beginning of the recovery in the luxury goods market we may be nearing the end of the cycle. The sector remains structurally well positioned; as such we expect organic sales growth to remain healthy for most (we forecast 10 per cent organic sales growth in the second half 2019 versus 12 per cent in the second quarter). But the slower earnings upgrades for some players will translate to even more downside risk for others — we believe this is not priced in yet.” UBS

Richemont, Swatch and Tod’s were most at risk as spending continued to polarise between the winners and losers, UBS said. The broker argued that, even though the overall cost of doing business had not increased, the profitability gap between the companies delivering the highest organic growth and the underperformers had been widening. “The peak margins for winners explain their willingness to reinvest in the business in the current more uncertain global context, posing risk to others,” it said.

A valuation premium 68 per cent above the wider European market, well above historical levels, suggests investors expect an acceleration of organic growth in the third quarter that only LVMH, Kering, Hermès and Moncler seem capable of delivering, said UBS. The other names face the need to step up brand investments, in particular the watch and jewellery makers, which have been most affected by the protests in Hong Kong, it said.

UBS upgraded Kering, the Gucci owner, to “buy” as part of the research. Trends data from WeChat, China’s top social media app, suggested interest in Gucci had stabilised after a rough 2018 “and its industry-leading profitability should help sustain a healthy organic growth”, the broker said. Its analysis of social media trends pointed to fading interest in Omega and Cartier watches, owned by Swatch and Richemont, respectively.

● JPMorgan Cazenove downgraded Weir Group from “overweight” to “neutral”, with a £15-a-share price target. While the pumpmaker’s minerals division remained “a top-tier asset in a still growing market”, its oil and gas arm faced a tougher outlook than the consensus expects, JPMorgan said.

Oil industry data suggest “a fundamentally challenged market, one likely to see only limited support from a short-term spike in the oil price”, said the broker. It highlighted 18 per cent fewer rigs in operation since the start of the year and an 11 per cent decline in 2019 capital expenditure targets among US exploration and production companies, both suggesting “customers can do more with less”. Consensus forecasts do not yet reflect the more challenging outlook so “we see expectations elevated and needing a further reset”, it said.

● Liberum Capital, joint house broker to Sirius Minerals, cut its share-price target from 40p to 9p and repeated “buy” advice in the wake of the potash mine developer abandoning a $500m junk bond sale yesterday. The bond is required to unlock a $2.5bn financing package for the project, which involves sinking two 1.5km shafts below a national park on the North York Moors.

Sirius “appears to now be looking at ways of reallocating risk in the financing structure to appeal more to debt capital providers”, said Liberum. “In a nutshell, this likely means annexing the high risk capital items (ie, the shafts from the bond by bringing on third party or strategic investors to finance it).”

As well as removing creditor exposure to the highest risk parts of the construction, a shaft financing partner may provide a level of strategic expertise and balance sheet security that might improve Sirius’s slim chances of gaining government support, Liberum said. With a faster construction timeline and backing from infrastructure investors, Sirius might be able to come back to the debt market with a lower-risk proposal in three to six months, it said. But value left for shareholders depends on the size of equity investment coming from a strategic investor and the price, it warned.

Assuming a $500m equity issue at 5p a share, a one-year delay to the project and a 5 per cent cut to overall costs, Liberum’s net present value fell from 68p per Sirius share to 38p based on the strategic investor taking half the project. “These economics clearly look compelling for the right investor,” said Liberum, which saw likely interest from a major mining company, agribusiness or sovereign wealth fund.

Nevertheless, Liberum concluded that there were too many moving parts to ascribe a valuation based on financing structures. Its 9p price target was framed around Sirius’s $1bn of invested project capital.

● In brief: Aroundtown rated new “overweight” at Barclays; Atlas Copco raised to “hold” at Société Générale; Beiersdorf cut to “sell” at Goldman Sachs; Covestro raised to “buy” at Goldman Sachs; Direct Line rated new “buy” at Panmure Gordon; Elisa cut to “underweight” at JPMorgan; Jerónimo Martins rated new “underperform” at Bernstein; K+S rated new “underweight” at Morgan Stanley; Kemira raised to “hold” at HSBC; Mediclinic cut to “reduce” at HSBC; OCI rated new “overweight” at Morgan Stanley; Smith & Nephew raised to “buy” at Commerzbank; TLG Immobilien rated new “underweight” at Barclays; Yara rated new “equal-weight” at Morgan Stanley.

