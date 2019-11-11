Asian Business Schools Collage
The FT has gathered together its data on business degrees in Asia © FT montage

Kate Hodge, Andrew Garthwaite and Wai Kwen Chan

While global applications to business schools have declined year-on-year, the outlook for business education in Asia is optimistic thanks to a buoyant domestic market.

Nearly half (48 per cent) of the programmes in the region that responded to the Graduate Management Admission Council survey reported an increase in applications from domestic candidates this year. Some 37 per cent said applications from international students had increased.

The picture is not so rosy for Australia, however. Some 77 per cent of the 24 Australian programmes that responded to the GMAC survey said that total application numbers for 2019 have declined, most notably among international students.

The Financial Times has compiled its data on schools in mainland China, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and Australia. Those interested in studying in the region can compare statistics, such as percentage salary increase, about a range of programmes including executive MBAs, masters in management and MBAs.

The directory is based on the most recently available published data. The executive MBA information is based on our 2018 ranking, while the MBA and Masters in Management information is from our 2019 tables.

** Denotes a Grande École programme.

Asian Business Schools directory 2019
CountrySchoolProgrammeTypeInternational students (per cent)Female students (per cent)Average salary (PPP)Percentage salary increase
AustraliaAGSM at UNSW Business SchoolAGSM MBAMBA8831119,67182
AustraliaMacquarie Graduate School of ManagementMaster of Business AdministrationMBA10036128,16681
AustraliaMelbourne Business SchoolMaster of Business AdministrationMBA9036118,95951
AustraliaMelbourne Business SchoolEMBAEMBA3825176,74287
AustraliaUniversity of Sydney Business SchoolMaster of ManagementMiM855669,40259
ChinaArizona State University: CareyCarey-SNAI EMBAEMBA034259,18686
ChinaBI Norwegian Business School/Fudan University School of ManagementBI-Fudan MBAEMBA464224,006102
ChinaCeibsCeibs full-time MBA MBA3140174,11575
ChinaCeibsCeibs Global EMBAEMBA5141364,578183
ChinaEMLyon Business SchoolEMBAEMBA2826133,68039
ChinaEssca School of ManagementEssca Master in Management**MiM155558,07938
ChinaFudan University School of ManagementFudan International MBA MBA1165110,06271
ChinaFudan University School of ManagementFudan EMBAEMBA225295,793195
ChinaHult International Business SchoolEMBAEMBA8737170,90867
ChinaKedge Business SchoolGlobal EMBAEMBA1327197,48092
ChinaOneMBAOneMBA: FGV/XMU/Egade/RSM/UNCEMBA2433204,30960
ChinaShanghai Jiao Tong University: AntaiInternational MBAMBA3651112,817118
ChinaShanghai Jiao Tong University: AntaiMaster in ManagementMiM115988,444193
ChinaShanghai Jiao Tong University: AntaiSJTU Antai EMBAEMBA332344,193124
ChinaSkema Business SchoolGlobal MSc in ManagementMiM546376,35057
ChinaTongji University School of Economics and ManagementMaster in ManagementMiM217577,924100
ChinaTongji University/Mannheim Business SchoolMannheim-Tongji EMBAEMBA1935197,45442
ChinaTrium: HEC Paris/LSE/NYU: SternTrium Global EMBAEMBA8934342,97060
ChinaUniversity of Chicago: BoothEMBAEMBA7529267,32760
ChinaWashington University: OlinWashington-Fudan EMBAEMBA2041368,49863
China & SingaporeTsinghua University/InseadTsinghua-Insead Dual Degree EMBAEMBA6627365,73654
Hong KongCUHK Business SchoolFull-time MBA MBA4937115,68959
Hong KongCUHK Business SchoolEMBAEMBA2538267,490110
Hong KongEMBA-Global Asia: Columbia/HKU/LBSEMBA-Global AsiaEMBA8434307,84076
Hong KongHKUST Business SchoolHKUST full-time MBA MBA6828156,202108
Hong KongHKUST Business SchoolMSc in International ManagementMiM147663,75254
Hong KongHong Kong Baptist University School of BusinessMSc in Business ManagementMiM57037,53660
Hong KongKellogg/HKUST Business SchoolKellogg-HKUST EMBAEMBA6228507,49266
Hong KongUniversity of Hong KongHKU full-time MBA MBA6946131,386104
Hong Kong & ChinaUniversity of Hong KongHKU-Fudan MBA (International)EMBA160212,327116
IndiaIndian Institute of Management AhmedabadFull-time one-year postgraduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX)MBA117186,170100
IndiaIndian Institute of Management AhmedabadTwo-year postgraduate Programme in ManagementMiM026131,62745
IndiaIndian Institute of Management BangaloreExecutive postgraduate Programme in ManagementMBA021178,774124
IndiaIndian Institute of Management BangalorePost-Graduate Programme in ManagementMiM428123,61841
IndiaIndian Institute of Management CalcuttaPostgraduate Programme for Executives (PGPEX)MBA09158,138139
IndiaIndian Institute of Management CalcuttaPostgraduate Programme in ManagementMiM027134,34850
IndiaIndian Institute of Management IndorePostgraduate Programme in ManagementMiM03896,83252
IndiaIndian Institute of Management UdaipurPostgraduate Programme in ManagementMiM02588,28159
IndiaIndian School of BusinessPostgraduate Programme in ManagementMBA334156,122187
SingaporeEssec Business SchoolMaster in Management**MiM564999,96771
SingaporeEssec/MannheimEssec-Mannheim EMBAEMBA5928161,34949
SingaporeGrenoble Ecole de ManagementMaster in International BusinessMiM845161,60154
SingaporeInseadGlobal EMBAEMBA8925279,10245
SingaporeNanyang Business School, NTU SingaporeNanyang MBAMBA8941134,03651
SingaporeNanyang Business School, NTU SingaporeNanyang EMBAEMBA8832271,154126
SingaporeNational University of Singapore Business SchoolThe NUS MBAMBA8835153,21650
SingaporeNational University of Singapore Business SchoolNUS EMBAEMBA8623290,842131
SingaporeSingapore Management University: Lee Kong ChianMaster of Business AdministrationMBA9033118,41538
SingaporeSingapore Management University: Lee Kong ChianMSc in ManagementMiM965757,901133
SingaporeSingapore Management University: Lee Kong ChianEMBAEMBA6826363,01428
SingaporeUCLA: Anderson/National University of SingaporeUCLA-NUS EMBAEMBA7222300,44047
South KoreaKorea University Business SchoolEMBAEMBA016261,08087
South KoreaSungkyunkwan University GSBFull-time MBAMBA5545131,166100
South KoreaYonsei University School of BusinessEMBAEMBA015241,65174
TaiwanNational Chengchi UniversityMSc in Management Information SystemsMiM83269,03348
TaiwanNational Sun Yat-sen UniversityEMBAEMBA322187,34459

Footnotes

Types of qualification

  • The Masters of Business Administration (MBA) is a post-experience degree where the majority of students have at least three years’ work experience.
  • The Executive MBA (EMBA) is designed for senior working managers. The majority of students have at least 10 years’ work experience.
  • The Masters in Management (MiM) is for students with very little or no work experience.

International students (per cent)

Based on the diversity of the students on the programme when the survey was carried out. It is calculated using the percentage of students whose citizenship differs from the country in which they study.

Female students (per cent)

Percentage of female students in the class at the time when the survey was carried out.

Average salary (PPP)

For MiM and MBA, this is the average salary three years after graduation, US$ PPP equivalent with adjustment for variations between sectors. For EMBA, this is the average salary three years after graduation, US$ PPP equivalent.

Percentage salary increase

For MBA and MiM, this is the average difference in salary between graduation and today. Half of this figure is calculated according to the absolute increase and half according to the relative percentage increase.

For EMBA, this is the average difference in salary from before the EMBA to the time of the survey. Half of this figure is calculated according to the absolute salary increase, and half according to the percentage increase relative to the pre-EMBA salary. The latter is the figure published in the table.

