While global applications to business schools have declined year-on-year, the outlook for business education in Asia is optimistic thanks to a buoyant domestic market.

Nearly half (48 per cent) of the programmes in the region that responded to the Graduate Management Admission Council survey reported an increase in applications from domestic candidates this year. Some 37 per cent said applications from international students had increased.

The picture is not so rosy for Australia, however. Some 77 per cent of the 24 Australian programmes that responded to the GMAC survey said that total application numbers for 2019 have declined, most notably among international students.

The Financial Times has compiled its data on schools in mainland China, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and Australia. Those interested in studying in the region can compare statistics, such as percentage salary increase, about a range of programmes including executive MBAs, masters in management and MBAs.

The directory is based on the most recently available published data. The executive MBA information is based on our 2018 ranking, while the MBA and Masters in Management information is from our 2019 tables. ** Denotes a Grande École programme.

Asian Business Schools directory 2019 Country School Programme Type International students (per cent) Female students (per cent) Average salary (PPP) Percentage salary increase Australia AGSM at UNSW Business School AGSM MBA MBA 88 31 119,671 82 Australia Macquarie Graduate School of Management Master of Business Administration MBA 100 36 128,166 81 Australia Melbourne Business School Master of Business Administration MBA 90 36 118,959 51 Australia Melbourne Business School EMBA EMBA 38 25 176,742 87 Australia University of Sydney Business School Master of Management MiM 85 56 69,402 59 China Arizona State University: Carey Carey-SNAI EMBA EMBA 0 34 259,186 86 China BI Norwegian Business School/Fudan University School of Management BI-Fudan MBA EMBA 4 64 224,006 102 China Ceibs Ceibs full-time MBA MBA 31 40 174,115 75 China Ceibs Ceibs Global EMBA EMBA 51 41 364,578 183 China EMLyon Business School EMBA EMBA 28 26 133,680 39 China Essca School of Management Essca Master in Management** MiM 15 55 58,079 38 China Fudan University School of Management Fudan International MBA MBA 11 65 110,062 71 China Fudan University School of Management Fudan EMBA EMBA 2 25 295,793 195 China Hult International Business School EMBA EMBA 87 37 170,908 67 China Kedge Business School Global EMBA EMBA 13 27 197,480 92 China OneMBA OneMBA: FGV/XMU/Egade/RSM/UNC EMBA 24 33 204,309 60 China Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai International MBA MBA 36 51 112,817 118 China Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai Master in Management MiM 11 59 88,444 193 China Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai SJTU Antai EMBA EMBA 3 32 344,193 124 China Skema Business School Global MSc in Management MiM 54 63 76,350 57 China Tongji University School of Economics and Management Master in Management MiM 21 75 77,924 100 China Tongji University/Mannheim Business School Mannheim-Tongji EMBA EMBA 19 35 197,454 42 China Trium: HEC Paris/LSE/NYU: Stern Trium Global EMBA EMBA 89 34 342,970 60 China University of Chicago: Booth EMBA EMBA 75 29 267,327 60 China Washington University: Olin Washington-Fudan EMBA EMBA 20 41 368,498 63 China & Singapore Tsinghua University/Insead Tsinghua-Insead Dual Degree EMBA EMBA 66 27 365,736 54 Hong Kong CUHK Business School Full-time MBA MBA 49 37 115,689 59 Hong Kong CUHK Business School EMBA EMBA 25 38 267,490 110 Hong Kong EMBA-Global Asia: Columbia/HKU/LBS EMBA-Global Asia EMBA 84 34 307,840 76 Hong Kong HKUST Business School HKUST full-time MBA MBA 68 28 156,202 108 Hong Kong HKUST Business School MSc in International Management MiM 14 76 63,752 54 Hong Kong Hong Kong Baptist University School of Business MSc in Business Management MiM 5 70 37,536 60 Hong Kong Kellogg/HKUST Business School Kellogg-HKUST EMBA EMBA 62 28 507,492 66 Hong Kong University of Hong Kong HKU full-time MBA MBA 69 46 131,386 104 Hong Kong & China University of Hong Kong HKU-Fudan MBA (International) EMBA 1 60 212,327 116 India Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Full-time one-year postgraduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) MBA 1 17 186,170 100 India Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Two-year postgraduate Programme in Management MiM 0 26 131,627 45 India Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Executive postgraduate Programme in Management MBA 0 21 178,774 124 India Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Post-Graduate Programme in Management MiM 4 28 123,618 41 India Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Postgraduate Programme for Executives (PGPEX) MBA 0 9 158,138 139 India Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Postgraduate Programme in Management MiM 0 27 134,348 50 India Indian Institute of Management Indore Postgraduate Programme in Management MiM 0 38 96,832 52 India Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Postgraduate Programme in Management MiM 0 25 88,281 59 India Indian School of Business Postgraduate Programme in Management MBA 3 34 156,122 187 Singapore Essec Business School Master in Management** MiM 56 49 99,967 71 Singapore Essec/Mannheim Essec-Mannheim EMBA EMBA 59 28 161,349 49 Singapore Grenoble Ecole de Management Master in International Business MiM 84 51 61,601 54 Singapore Insead Global EMBA EMBA 89 25 279,102 45 Singapore Nanyang Business School, NTU Singapore Nanyang MBA MBA 89 41 134,036 51 Singapore Nanyang Business School, NTU Singapore Nanyang EMBA EMBA 88 32 271,154 126 Singapore National University of Singapore Business School The NUS MBA MBA 88 35 153,216 50 Singapore National University of Singapore Business School NUS EMBA EMBA 86 23 290,842 131 Singapore Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian Master of Business Administration MBA 90 33 118,415 38 Singapore Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian MSc in Management MiM 96 57 57,901 133 Singapore Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian EMBA EMBA 68 26 363,014 28 Singapore UCLA: Anderson/National University of Singapore UCLA-NUS EMBA EMBA 72 22 300,440 47 South Korea Korea University Business School EMBA EMBA 0 16 261,080 87 South Korea Sungkyunkwan University GSB Full-time MBA MBA 55 45 131,166 100 South Korea Yonsei University School of Business EMBA EMBA 0 15 241,651 74 Taiwan National Chengchi University MSc in Management Information Systems MiM 8 32 69,033 48 Taiwan National Sun Yat-sen University EMBA EMBA 3 22 187,344 59