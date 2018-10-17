More than two weeks have passed since Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul and was not seen again. But despite mounting evidence that Saudi Arabia was responsible for the death of the veteran journalist, neither Donald Trump nor Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan have publicly pointed the finger at the country’s leadership.

The reaction of the US president has caused serving and former administration officials to worry that he is preparing to help let King Salman and his son Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, off the hook.

Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, denied giving Saudi Arabia “the benefit of the doubt” on Wednesday, but also said the US needed to be “mindful” of important ties between the two countries“when we approach decisions that the US government will take”. To the US, Saudi Arabia is an important oil producer and global investor, as well as an increasingly assertive regional power on security and intelligence, observers say.

Aaron David Miller, a former adviser to four US administrations, said that Mr Trump had already “gone beyond the bounds of any of its predecessors” by giving “free licence” to the Gulf state. He added: “Some people think we are already helping to shape and craft a politically convenient way out of this crisis.”

Mr Trump said over the weekend that there would be “ severe punishment” if Riyadh was responsible for the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi, who had grown increasingly critical of the Saudi regime. But after speaking to King Salman, the Saudi monarch, on Monday, the US president seemed to accept Saudi denials, musing out loud that “rogue” killers might be responsible. On Tuesday he likened the global condemnation of Riyadh to accusations of sexual abuse levied at Brett Kavanaugh ahead of his confirmation as a Supreme Court justice.

The Trump administration has strong incentives to avoid a head-on clash with Saudi Arabia having put its relationship with the kingdom at the crux of its foreign policy.

Washington forged a united front with Riyadh against Iran, Saudi Arabia’s arch rival. It is counting on Saudi Arabia — the world’s biggest crude exporter — to release more oil on to the market to squeeze Tehran when US sanctions on the Iranian oil sector kick back in on November 5.

Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law, is banking on Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner to realise his vision of resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Mr Kushner has been “given enormous room” to cultivate a close personal relationship with Prince Mohammed, according to two people briefed on the matter.

Mr Trump has trumpeted arms deals with Riyadh worth $110bn following his visit last year. So far $14.5bn has materialised. The US president said at the weekend he would advise lawmakers that it would be “very foolish” to scrap the deals. The US and other western government also consider Saudi Arabia an important partner for security and intelligence co-operation relating to Islamist extremism. In 2006 the UK government was accused of caving in to Saudi pressure after it intervened to end a Serious Fraud Office inquiry into bribery allegations against BAE Systems after Riyadh had threatened to end security co-operation.

Turkey has suffered a strained relationship with Saudi Arabia ever since the two regional powers backed opposing sides in the wake of the Arab uprisings.

Though bilateral trade between Turkey and Saudi Arabia was just $4.8bn in 2017, the Gulf kingdom is important to Turkey’s tourism, real estate and construction sectors. About 650,000 high-spending Saudi tourists visited Turkey last year. Saudi citizens were the second largest buyers of Turkish property. Gulf money is also important to the Turkish banking sector and financial markets.

This backdrop helps to explain why Turkey has refrained from directly calling out Riyadh, according to analysts and Turkish officials. Instead, it has supplied a drip-drip of leaks about Mr Khashoggi’s alleged murder to pro-government Turkish media and the international press in the hope of turning the screw. Although officials confirm the existence of an audio recording that they say captures the moments of the journalist’s death, the tape has yet to be made public.

A direct confrontation by Ankara would “would serve neither Turkey’s national interests nor be a solution to the problem,” according to Mensur Akgun, chair of the department of international relations at Istanbul Kultur University. He predicted that the outcome would be “a kind of political settlement — a compromise formula that will satisfy the Saudis as well”.

Turkish officials strongly deny that they would be willing to allow Saudi Arabia to escape justice for the death of a man who Mr Erdogan has described as a friend. But Ankara is unlikely to go it alone against Riyadh.

Jon Alterman, Middle East director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said it would be difficult for the US president to paper over the murder of a Washington Post columnist in the face of strong evidence. “There are enough very serious voices in the US government who I think will bristle at the prospect of a cover-up,” he said.

Lindsey Graham, an outspoken Republican senator who had long been a defender of arms sales to Saudi Arabia, slammed Prince Mohammed this week, saying he has “got to go”. But some hawks in Congress are arguing against rash steps against a Middle East heavyweight that they see as vital to US interests. A senior Republican staffer on Capitol Hill said that, if it was found that Mr Khashoggi died as a result of a failed rendition rather than premeditated murder, then Congress might press for sanctions but stop short of targeting Prince Mohammed or his father King Salman. “Sensible people in Congress want to use a scalpel rather than hammer, so we don’t blow up the relationship,” said the staffer.