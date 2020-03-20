Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

All pubs, restaurants and leisure centres across London are set to be shut as the government steps up its emergency measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson is expected to take the drastic step at a meeting of officials on Friday in an attempt to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed by patients suffering from Covid-19.

Downing Street has signalled for several days that London would initially face tougher measures than other parts of the UK because it has a much higher proportion of cases.

According to data released by the government on Thursday, there have been 1,221 coronavirus cases in the capital out of a total of 3,269 across the UK.

Now, cafés, pubs, restaurants and leisure centres are expected to be closed, following concerns that significant numbers of people are ignoring the government’s requests to avoid public places. Ministers have not decided whether to extend the measures to non-essential stores.

The measures are likely to come into force rapidly rather than allowing a gradual transition over the weekend and will be accompanied by severe cuts to public transport in the capital and renewed warnings that people should work from home where possible.

However, the government is — for now — still stopping short of the total lockdowns seen in other cities such as Madrid, where most people have been confined to their homes in recent days.

Earlier on Friday Matt Hancock, health secretary, called for people to “stay at home” to save thousands of lives, warning that the alternative was for the epidemic to continue for longer with more drastic consequences.

Labour ended a broad cross-party consensus on coronavirus strategy by demanding that Mr Johnson immediately close pubs and restaurants, rather than simply advising people not to go to them.

Jonathan Ashworth, shadow health secretary, said: “This is a health crisis not an inconvenience. We all need to change behaviour but we need government action as well.

“Many are now questioning why pubs and restaurants are still open. It’s not good enough to ask people simply not to go to pubs.”

Mr Ashworth said the government should be clearer that the public should make only essential journeys.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, on Thursday announced the progressive winding down of the capital’s public transport network with the closure of up to 40 Tube stations.

“People should not be travelling by any means unless they absolutely must,” Mr Khan told the Greater London Assembly, adding that “the frequency of services is likely to continue to reduce, potentially very significantly, over the days and weeks ahead”.

But Number 10 has ruled out the total closure of the public transport network in the capital and insisted there was “zero prospect” of restricting people from travelling in and out of the city.