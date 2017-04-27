How to boost Uganda’s slowing economy

In many ways the Ugandan turnround has been amazing. In 1991, the economy was a third as large as Kenya’s. The state was just starting to implement the reforms needed to reverse a lost decade under Idi Amin’s rule and the ensuing political chaos that led to the country’s leadership changing hands six times in six years. We were a basket case.

Meaningful change eventually came. Between 1990 and 2013, Uganda’s economy grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 8 per cent. We liberalised everything — exchange rates, monetary policy, central bank independence and capital controls. But since 2013 economic growth has tapered off, while our population is expanding at 3.5 per cent a year. Real incomes are declining as our dependency ratio rises.

What could have happened to derail this economic miracle story? The answer is a combination of many factors. The government has prioritised spending on the right sectors. We need affordable electricity and passable road networks for a largely agrarian economy to industrialise, become more productive and reduce poverty.

But less than 10 per cent of the $2.5bn spent by the government on building two hydropower plants, for example, has been invested locally. While Uganda does not have a leading turbine manufacturing facility, we do have world class cement manufacturers, steel producers and more. We should be aiming for as much as half the money invested to be spent locally.

Our education system is leaving too many of our children behind. A fraction of children graduate from high school and many who do are not prepared for employment.

We have not focused enough on our technical and vocational schools, which are crucial to creating thousands of jobs for our youth. We will need roughly 10,000 fabricators and welders for our planned oil and gas projects, for example, but there are fewer than 1,000 certified fabricators in the country. Meanwhile we continue to churn out thousands of marketing and accounting degrees every year.

Agriculture, which employs three quarters of Ugandans, also needs fixing. Close to half of east Africa’ s arable land is in Uganda, yet we have failed to harness this opportunity. We need to improve credit access for smallholders, boost productivity by using more mechanised farming methods and improving seed varieties, reintroduce the co-operatives that allowed for scale and urgently limit land fragmentation.

Lastly, we need to make affordable private sector credit more accessible. and deepen the financial markets by making it easier for pensions and savings to be invested. The public sector must find ways of working closer with the private sector.

Patrick Mweheire is the chief executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda