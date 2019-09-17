Jo Swinson has closed a heady Liberal Democrat annual conference with a promise to fight Brexit and to become Britain’s next prime minister, declaring: “There is no limit to my ambition for our party.”

Ms Swinson, in her first conference speech as Lib Dem leader, denounced the “tired old parties” and attacked Conservative leader Boris Johnson and his Labour counterpart Jeremy Corbyn for either explicitly or implicitly allowing Brexit to happen.

“People across Britain deserve a better choice than an entitled Etonian or a 1970s socialist,” she said at the end of a party gathering in Bournemouth attended by a record number of activists.

Ms Swinson’s speech sharpened the pro-EU party’s position on Brexit, where she committed to revoking the Article 50 exit process without a second referendum in the unlikely event the Lib Dems win the next election.

She did not mention a “people’s vote” to overturn the 2016 EU referendum result, although the Lib Dems support a second referendum if they have to work with other parties to stop Brexit.

But the speech also contained clues to problems ahead for the Lib Dems, in spite of a surge in party membership to 120,000 from 50,000 in 2015 and the recent defection of six MPs from the Labour and Tory benches.

Former Labour and Tory MPs enjoy Jo Swinson's speech, while a record number of Lib Dem activists attended the party conference in Bournemouth © Charlie Bibby/FT

While Ms Swinson’s party has a sharp message on Europe, many of its other policies lack political impact or definition.

The flagship announcement in her speech was a New Zealand-style “wellbeing budget” to ensure that government policy made people happier as well as better off.

Details were thin on how this might work: former prime minister David Cameron also had the idea of building policies around a “happiness index” before sidelining it as an indulgence during the austerity years.

Other policies included an extra 1p on income tax to fund the National Health Service, the creation of a green investment bank, more spending on mental health, tree-planting and a requirement for companies to say how their operations put the climate at risk.

But, as Ms Swinson said: “The first task is clear. We must stop Brexit.” The problem facing the Lib Dems is what they say if, as is possible, Mr Johnson delivers Brexit before the next general election.

If that happened the Lib Dems would need to quickly develop some policies and decide whether they wanted to become a party committed to taking Britain back into the EU.

Although Ms Swinson said she wanted to be “Britain’s next prime minister”, privately most senior figures say the party will have done well if it can secure 25 per cent of the vote, up from about 18 per cent now, and more than 100 seats.

The party will face tough questions about how it would use its influence in a hung parliament. “Vote Swinson, Get Corbyn” is likely to be message on Tory leaflets in marginal seats across the country.

Ms Swinson has said she would never do a deal to support Mr Johnson or Mr Corbyn in power, suggesting the Lib Dems could back a more moderate leader of the Tories or Labour.

Ms Swinson served as a junior employment minister in the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition government, but upon her election as leader in July she was barely known to the public.

For that reason Chuka Umunna, a recent recruit from the Labour party, said the 39-year-old leader will be a “wild card” at the next election, a fresh face amid a cast of highly familiar opponents.

Ms Swinson is firmly rooted in the political class that many voters profess to despise. The London School of Economics graduate had a brief career in marketing before becoming MP for East Dunbartonshire, north of Glasgow, in 2005 at the age of 25, making her the “baby of the House”.

However, she will position herself at the election as the youthful outsider trying to break the two-party grip on UK politics. Nick Clegg briefly captured the public imagination at the 2010 election with a similar pitch.

Ms Swinson’s colleagues say she knows her own mind and is a demanding boss. “If you put something in front of her, she’ll want to know where the facts come from,” said one ally. “You can’t bluff it with her.”

There has been grumbling that she failed to consult widely before announcing her Brexit gamble. Norman Lamb, the veteran North Norfolk MP, said she was “playing with fire” by effectively ignoring the wishes of 52 per cent of voters. “There wasn’t proper consultation,” says one party grandee.

Some have argued that the party’s obsession with Brexit was crowding out its message on other issues. But Ed Davey, the party’s Treasury spokesperson, said: “All the pushback on this policy is coming from our opponents, which tells you all you need to know.”

At the end of a week of late summer sun in Bournemouth, Ms Swinson captured the upbeat mood before her speech with a stage-managed stroll on the beach with her expanded parliamentary team.

The recent addition of Mr Umunna, and Sam Gyimah from the Tories has given the party a more diverse face — Lib Dem MPs are awkwardly white and male. Tory defector Sarah Wollaston and former Labour MP Luciana Berger will also feature strongly in the party’s election campaign.

But Ms Swinson will be the principal focus. Phillip Lee, the former Tory MP who joined the Lib Dems this month, said: “Compared to a complete clown [Boris Johnson] and Corbyn, the public are looking at this leader and thinking: ‘You know what? Absolutely’.”