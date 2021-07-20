Skincare

Jessica McCormack, jeweller

“Dr Barbara Sturm’s ‘sun drops’. They’re SPF50 and you literally need two drops.” £110 for 30ml, net-a-porter.com.

Jessica McCormack at home in Kensal Green © Jooney Woodward

Mimi Thorisson, cook and writer

“I swear by Fabulous Face Oil by Aesop. And since I started taking Vigor Donna and Red Clover herbal supplements from the Farmacia Regia in Turin a year ago, I feel like a superwoman.” Aesop Fabulous Face Oil, £40 for 25ml, aesop.com. Herbal supplements, regiafarmaciatorino.com.

Mimi Thorisson at home in Turin © Oddur Thorisson

Amanda Wakeley, fashion designer

“The beauty staple I’m never without is Dr Sebagh Serum Repair, which is really light.” £69 for 20ml, drsebagh.com

Amanda Wakeley on one of her pair of lambskin chairs by Jindrich Halabala © Sebastian Boettcher

Hikari Yokoyama, art and interiors curator

“Soleil Toujours’ SPF – because you can just spray it on over make-up. It’s not greasy, it smells great and it feels really good on the skin. And I always use SkinCeuticals face wash.” Soleil Toujours Clean Conscious Antioxidant Sunscreen Mist SPF30, from £22 for 88ml, harrods.com. SkinCeuticals Simply Clean, £35, skinceuticals.co.uk

Hikari Yokoyama at home in London, wearing a Giorgio Armani linen gilet, £810, and silk trousers, £1,150 © Billal Taright

Laura Gonzalez, interior designer

“I love Tata Harper’s clean line of beauty products, and I’ll never leave the house without Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Lip Balm. My mother wore it, so now I wear it too.” tataharperskincare.com. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Lip Balm, £20, elizabetharden.co.uk

Laura Gonzalez at home in Paris © Alex Cretey Systermans

Make-up

Alexa Chung, fashion designer and broadcaster

“Code8 Radiate Beauty Balm is a BB cream that is really easy to put on and immediately brightens your face. A make‑up artist used it on me once, and I noticed that it made my skin really balmy and dewy, like dolphin skin. And I’ve ended up working with them.” £41, codeeight.com

Chung at home in Dalston © Jo Metson Scott

Amanda Wakeley

“A new discovery is Trish McEvoy Even Skin Water Foundation – it feels like you are wearing nothing on your skin, which I really like; and Dior’s Diorshow Black Out mascara, which goes on really well. I’m pretty low-maintenance but a good mascara is a must.” Dior Diorshow Black Out mascara, £29, dior.com. Trish McEvoy Even Skin Water Foundation, £55, selfridges.com

Trish McEvoy Even Skin Water Foundation, £55

Elin Kling, co-founder and creative director of Totême

“I like to have Westman Atelier’s Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Petal in my bag because it’s easy to touch up – it makes you look instantly fresh.” £44, westman-atelier.com

Elin Kling at home in Sweden © Felix Odell

Margaret de Heinrich, co-founder of Omorovicza

“I’m a huge fan of lipstick – my current favourite is Tom Ford’s Casablanca, a dusky pink.” £44, tomford.co.uk

Margaret de Heinrich at home in London © Gabby Laurent

Mimi Thorisson

“I use Vitalumière make-up and Pink Explosion blush from Chanel. And I love Trinny London’s creamy, powdery eyeshadow in a neutral called Faith – the best eyeshadow I have ever had.” Chanel Vitalumière Satin Fluid make-up, £43, chanel.com. Trinny London Eye2Eye shade, £18, trinnylondon.com

Trinny London Eye2Eye shade, £18

Nicole Berry, executive director of New York’s The Armory Show art fair

“I’m never without Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, Diorshow mascara and my MAC red lipstick, Viva Glam I. Mascara and red lipstick are often all I need.” Dior Diorshow Mascara, £29, dior.com. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, from $47, lauramercier.com. MAC Viva Glam I Lipstick, £17.50, maccosmetics.co.uk.

Nicole Berry in her New York home © Nicholas Calcott

Scent

Gia Coppola, filmmaker and writer

“Jo Malone Red Roses Cologne is something I’ve stuck to for years now. The lemon top note keeps it light and it mixes with me well. I’ve tried other scents but that’s my favourite.” £100 for 100ml, jomalone.co.uk

Gia Coppola at home in California © Arianna Lago

Olivia von Halle, fashion designer

“I had a consultation with Eddie Roschi when he launched Le Labo and Fleur d’Oranger 27 was my top match. I have used it ever since – friends say the smell of orange blossom always reminds them of me.” £130 for 50ml EDP, lelabofragrances.com

Olivia von Halle at home in London © Tina Hillier

Gaia Repossi, jeweller

“I use an aromatherapy mist called Harmony by Spritz Wellness as a perfume; it has lavender, ylang ylang, chamomile and bergamot. I use it as perfume.” £20 for 100ml, spritzwellness.com

Gaia Repossi at her studio in Paris © Jeremy Everett

Laura Gonzalez

“When I arrive at my office in the morning, people know I’m there because they can smell my perfume, Eau des Sens by Diptyque. It’s soft, feminine and fresh at the same time.” £102 for 100ml EDT, diptyqueparis.com