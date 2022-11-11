Completedworks platinum-plated sterling-silver Putting Out to Sea necklace, £450

I have been repeatedly layering gold necklaces for the past few years. This recycled sterling-silver number, with its looped design, offers an alternative to the abundance of gold that’s been in fashion lately. completedworks.com

Miu Miu silk and cotton polo shirt, £1,000

When male models appeared on the women’s Miu Miu AW22 show at the end of Paris Fashion Week in March, many rejoiced – including myself. Adorning the men were loafers and shearling jackets that delighted the show-goers. This, though, was a standout piece: navy, a little slouchy with red-and-white piping on the collar. If you’re feeling extra-generous, it has coordinating shorts. Mrs Prada, thank you, as always. miumiu.com

Lindberg titanium glasses, from £490

After a recent eye operation, I now have to wear reading glasses. I have decided that this pair by Lindberg will make wearing specs a pleasure, not a chore. The thin, minimalist titanium frame and a slight ’80s silhouette make me feel ready for business at HTSI HQ. lindberg.com

Nanushka cashmere-mix Doan knit vest, £445

A novelty Christmas knit is something I tend to avoid (sorry, mum and dad). A knit is for life, not just for Christmas! However, I have a deep love for the sweater vest – in fact you can see a full selection I’ve made on page 32. This pale-yellow one can be layered in the cold months or worn on its own as the temperature rises. nanushka.com

Byredo Mister Marvelous, £185 for 100ml EDP

I always love observing the fragrance counters in department stores at this time of year. Busy shoppers meet enthusiastic salespeople hoping to find “the one”. Fragrance is so hard to get right. Ease your chances with something from Byredo – this reissued scent in particular, which is a mix of mandarin leaves, neroli flower and green lavender. byredo.com

The Elder Statesman cashmere socks, from $215

I’m not traditional, but I embrace the annual festive giving of socks. LA-based The Elder Statesman does the best heavyweight cashmere socks in a range of colours – my favourites are these hand-tie-dyed pairs. elder-statesman.com

Guess denim Avalanche slim bootcut jeans, £125

A great pair of jeans can go with anything and denim dominates my wardrobe. Recently, I’ve been alternating between flares, straight-cut and baggy numbers. That’s until I found these. The dark wash with a slight boot cut will be welcome in my denim family. guess.eu

Laud gold and diamond Epitome signet ring, £7,000

Dover Street Market has a superb selection of rings, and this is one of my highlights. In this updated classic, Laud draws inspiration from traditional African sculpture. Importantly, all the gold used is Fairtrade and the diamonds are ethically sourced and conflict-free. doverstreetmarket.com

Loro Piana cashmere coat, £7,850

A double-cashmere water-repellent coat, in a festive dark claret? Yes, please. This new take on Sergio Loro Piana’s unisex classic is perfect for party-hopping and shopping. loropiana.com

Dior by Birkenstock wool and calfskin Tokio mules, £840

I can never have enough slip-ons. In this updated mule, Kim Jones combines forces with comfort kings Birkenstock, this time adding a cocoa jewel to the repertoire. Best served with a cashmere sock. dior.com

HTSI fashion editor Benjamin Canares

Ven Store camel wool and cashmere travel blanket, £250

I am enjoying a travel spike right now, and plan to go away as much as possible (next up is Marrakech at New Year). London-based Ven Store will keep me warm with these ultimate travel blankets. Baby-soft and surprisingly lightweight, they are perfect for warming up those chilly winter flights. My cat is also a huge fan – a sure sign of quality in any blanket. ven-store.com

Tekla flannel long-sleeved shirt, £150, and matching trousers, £125

Lounging is a priority of my festive schedule. These provide nighttime comfort, while the gingham keeps you presentable for those duvet days. teklafabrics.com

Dr Barbara Sturm hyaluronic serum, £85

Aggressive central heating and cold snaps ravage our skin at this time of year. This will keep my face hydrated throughout December and all the way into 2023. For maximum hydration, go one step further and combine with Dr Sturm’s even more refreshing face mist and face cream. drsturm.com

Apple x Hermès 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 with calfskin “double tour” band, £1,379

Despite my mild technophobia, this has won me over. The signature Hermès double strap combined with Apple’s famously intuitive operating system is the perfect marriage of form and function. hermes.com

Artifort Ben chair by Pierre Paulin, £1,150

It’s hard to enter the Walthamstow vintage furniture store ebtd without falling for at least one item – its owners source the best modernist and postmodernist furniture from across Europe. After a recent move, I’m constantly on the lookout for anything and everything to fill the new house. My current obsession is seating. This lounge chair will become the inviting centrepiece of whichever room you put in – bonus points for the on-point name, too. ebtd.co.uk

Loewe calfskin and silk Amazona 15 bag £1,750

As a bag obsessive, I’m delighted by this. Its slightly retro feel is down to its origins ­– it’s a 1970s top-handle soft bag remade for the 2020s in a vertical style. The ochre colour is serving a major Angel Gabriel glow… loewe.com

Gustaf Westman ceramic chunky cup and saucer, €65

The satisfyingly chunky design comes in cream, blue, red and pink. Since I can’t commit to one colourway, I hope to receive all four! gustafwestman.com