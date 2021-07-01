This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs Human sciences, knowledge & the knower

Relevant Big Question Foundations

Key terms and ideas Rational, Feeling, Experience, Irrational vs. unpredictable

Integration Economics, Business, other Group 3 subjects

Investigating Issues Behavioural economics

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Mr Spock is not as logical as he’d like to think

This article focuses on the approach of the Star Trek character Mr Spock, looking at how his ability to apply flawless logic is actually anything but flawless.

Why does Galef argue that his methods fall far short of rational inquiry — and what does this have to do with experience and feelings?

Why is it important to distinguish between ‘irrational’ and ‘unpredictable’?

Overall, what does this reveal about the difficulties of economics and the human sciences?

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net