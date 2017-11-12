Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Courtesy demands reciprocity, as the Chinese saying goes. US president Donald Trump was effusively courteous during his visit to China last week, at one point describing Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, as a “very special man”. On one level, therefore, Beijing’s announcement of a financial market liberalisation on Friday — a day after Mr Trump left the country — might be interpreted as a reward.

But any such symbolism is the least significant aspect of China’s decision to ease limits on foreign ownership of financial services groups. Under the announcement, foreign firms will be allowed to hold a majority stake in joint ventures with Chinese securities companies and life insurers. In addition, caps on foreign banks’ stakes in Chinese banks and asset managers are to be removed, according to a statement by China’s state council.

The move is important in two ways. The liberalisation — for which a full timetable has not been announced — ranks as one of China’s biggest in financial services since the country joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. China has used joint venture requirements and ownership caps in a range of industries to protect domestic groups from competition, and to induce sharing of foreign technology and expertise.

But this opening is also a gift that Beijing is giving to itself. China needs the governance standards and competition that the world’s top banks, insurance companies and investment funds can bring to its domestic market. If any proof of this were needed, the words of Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People’s Bank of China, should provide it.

In an article on the PBoC website this month, Mr Zhou identifies high leverage as the source of all fragility in the Chinese financial system and blames “financial predators and treacherous insiders” as those responsible for intensifying risks. The lack of foreign competition, Mr Zhou said in June, had made Chinese financial groups “lazy”.

The attractiveness of investments in China to foreign institutions will vary by sub-sector. Banks may not leap at the opportunity to serve a Chinese corporate sector that is already the most heavily leveraged and indebted in the world. Indeed, several western institutions including Goldman Sachs, UBS, Citigroup and Bank of America have all divested minority stakes they held in big Chinese commercial lenders.

Asset managers are much more likely to be tempted. The openness of China’s stock and bond markets to overseas investors has increased significantly in recent years.

Next year, in another fundamental shift, Chinese A-shares are set to be included in the international benchmark MSCI emerging markets index for the first time. Beijing is keen to improve the professionalism of its local fund managers by luring big international funds to set up shop in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

None of this is likely to mean that China is preparing to cede more than a sliver of financial influence to outsiders. All but a few Chinese banks, insurance companies and funds remain fully or partly state-owned, giving Beijing the ability to pump-prime the economy when it deems it necessary, move swiftly to neutralise financial risks and control cross-border flows of capital. This will, of course, damp the enthusiasm of foreign investors.

Nevertheless, China’s move towards liberalising foreign involvement in its financial industry is to be welcomed. In the best-case scenario it could encourage professionalism, bolster connections with the outside world and provide some real, if not huge, opportunities to overseas institutions.

