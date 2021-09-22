Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Behind the Money presents a special 5-part series produced in partnership with the FT’s Moral Money team that goes inside the colossal sums flowing into sustainable investing.





Trillions have flooded into funds that have made environmental, social and governance issues, or ESG, central to their investment strategies. As the world begins slowly to recover from the multiple shocks of the pandemic, we take listeners to the center of a loaded debate: Will a shift to more sustainable investments actually help create a more resilient and equitable future - or is ESG just a powerful marketing ploy?





