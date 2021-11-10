Kudos Project editor Charlene Prempeh © Max Barnett

Mudbelly Ceramics gift card, from £50

Phoebe Collings-James has already established herself as a gleefully unpredictable artist, and ceramics is just one of her creative arms. Her Mudbelly studio is full of gloriously unique pots that would make for a deliciously personalised gift. mudbellyceramics.com

Julian is a Mermaid by Jessica Love, £7.99

Most pages of this book bear no words at all, and yet a message of acceptance rings clear in the dreamy illustrations and colourful carnival narrative. Is there a better children’s story for a season dedicated to jolly exploits? wokebabies.co.uk

Seventh Stores Diesel V2 hoodie, £160, and sweatpants, £140

Fashion editors are breezily dismissing the tracksuit as dead, but they have clearly missed the stretchy greatness and Boxing Day potential of this dark-grey hoodie and matching joggers. seventhstores.com

Haeckels scented candle, from £45

To give someone a Haeckels candle is to induct them into a cult founded on seaweed. Before long they will be smearing algae serum on their face while burning juniper incense cones. Converts will soon also be able to visit a new beauty school in Margate to massage away seasonal stress. haeckels.co.uk

Mercedes-Benz E-Scooter, €1,099

During the nursery run I have caught my husband eyeing up my son’s scooter with an expression that can best be described as contained envy. With the introduction of the sophisticated Mercedes E-Scooter, I want to make a grown man’s wish come true – though it’s not currently available in the UK. mercedes-benz-classic-store.com

Artipoppe Zeitgeist baby carrier, £3,268

The Ferrari of the baby carrier world. The denim, tweed and cashmere designs are easy on the eye and the post- partum back. Buy one for a mother who sees all baby accessories as a statement of intent. artipoppe.com

The Palm-Wine Drinkard by Amos Tutuola first edition, £500

I was once the astounded recipient of a first-edition Chinua Achebe and it truly “felt like Christmas”. At rare book shop Peter Harrington you’ll find more first editions of African literature; The Palm-Wine Drinkard is likely to evoke the same feeling in any book lover. peterharrington.co.uk

Rejina Pyo knit Kenna vest, £295

For whom do you buy a Christmas jumper? The son or daughter who does not take themselves too seriously; a lover of the winter months; a collector of knitwear. For whom do you buy a Rejina Pyo vest? As before, with each noun preceded by “stylish”. net-a-porter.com

NOHrD Sprintbok running machine, £6,095

Running and getting nowhere goes from being a modern-day complaint to a Yuletide dream when the spot you find yourself stuck on is the exquisitely crafted walnut wood of this treadmill. nohrd.com

Varier Ekstrem chair, €1,999

There is a satisfaction to be had in the curved symmetry of this chair that intensifies once your back settles into its contours. The dark-turquoise “spruce” is the shade taking up residence in my fantasy wishlist. varierfurniture.com

Olli Ella See-Ya children’s suitcase, £79

Over summer, I developed an unexpected preoccupation with children’s travel cases. It transpires that there are sit-on cases with wheels, transformer affairs doubling as scooters, and for the stylish kidult – one who might wheel around a Globetrotter in their later years – there is Olli Ella’s See-Ya. libertylondon.com

Roscomar Court 5050 trainers, £200

If on a mission for a luxury eco-friendly gift, you can’t do much better than these carbon-audited trainers with an Afterlife programme that ensures returned trainers are responsibly recycled. The gift that keeps on giving. roscomar.com

Low Intervention wine subscription, from £50 a month

Many moons ago, LN-CC redefined luxury retail in London, opening with a Star Trek tunnel entrance, nightclub and vinyl room. John Skelton, the mastermind behind that venture, is now involved in natural wine. Expect the same ingenuity in design and a selection that unites the obscure with the sublime for a gift to please the most esoteric family member. lowintervention.com