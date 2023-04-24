Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Health and Changing Spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

‘Population anxiety’ fuelling harmful fertility policies, says UN

  • Explain how countries have been attempting to influence their populations with specific fertility policies

  • Use the fertility rate and population interactive graphic to examine how perception of population varies across countries in comparison to actual populations

  • Outline the effect fertility policies can have on women

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

