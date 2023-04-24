This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Health and Changing Spaces

‘Population anxiety’ fuelling harmful fertility policies, says UN

Explain how countries have been attempting to influence their populations with specific fertility policies

Use the fertility rate and population interactive graphic to examine how perception of population varies across countries in comparison to actual populations

Outline the effect fertility policies can have on women

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun