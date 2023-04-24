Geography class: ‘Population anxiety’ fuelling harmful fertility policies, says UN
Specification:
Health and Changing Spaces
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
‘Population anxiety’ fuelling harmful fertility policies, says UN
Explain how countries have been attempting to influence their populations with specific fertility policies
Use the fertility rate and population interactive graphic to examine how perception of population varies across countries in comparison to actual populations
Outline the effect fertility policies can have on women
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
