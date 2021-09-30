



As sanctions derail its traditional business, China’s Huawei is scrambling to reinvent itself by shifting into areas less dependent on foreign chip supplies. China’s Belt and Road Initiative has left scores of lower and middle-income countries saddled with “hidden debts” totalling $385bn. Hong Kong’s stock market is on track for its worst quarter for new listings since the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic. And Japan’s new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, is seen as unlikely to veer from his predecessor’s economic policies.





Hong Kong faces worst quarter for stock listings since pandemic

‘Hidden debt’ on China’s Belt and Road tops $385bn, says new study, with Ed White

The necessary reinvention of Huawei, with Kathrin Hille

Japan’s ruling party appoints ‘Mr status quo’ Fumio Kishida as next leader, with Kana Inagaki

