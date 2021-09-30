We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
As sanctions derail its traditional business, China’s Huawei is scrambling to reinvent itself by shifting into areas less dependent on foreign chip supplies. China’s Belt and Road Initiative has left scores of lower and middle-income countries saddled with “hidden debts” totalling $385bn. Hong Kong’s stock market is on track for its worst quarter for new listings since the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic. And Japan’s new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, is seen as unlikely to veer from his predecessor’s economic policies.
Hong Kong faces worst quarter for stock listings since pandemic
‘Hidden debt’ on China’s Belt and Road tops $385bn, says new study, with Ed White
The necessary reinvention of Huawei, with Kathrin Hille
Japan’s ruling party appoints ‘Mr status quo’ Fumio Kishida as next leader, with Kana Inagaki
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
