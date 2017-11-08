One school of thought suggests Nicolás Maduro is getting tough on bondholders ahead of next year's presidential elections © AP

Last Friday Venezuelan bondholders received a perfectly resistible invitation. They were asked to present themselves on November 13 2017 in Caracas to meet an individual identified by US authorities as a narco-trafficker (vice-president Tareck El Aissami) to discuss a debt restructuring that may well expose any participating US holders to criminal penalties.

The market’s predictable reaction to the invitation was “¿qué pasa?”

Explanations vary. One school of thought holds that this announcement was intended for domestic consumption; a get-tough-on-bondholders demonstration by the regime of Nicolás Maduro in preparation for next year’s presidential elections. Maduro has, after all, been paying bonds in full by savagely restricting imports of food and medicine; not a policy likely to appeal to a hungry electorate.

Others argue that threatening a bond default unless a consensual debt restructuring can be agreed will force holders to lobby the US government to relax the sanctions it imposed on Venezuela last August. Our own suspicions, however, tend more towards a more brutal endgame.

By announcing a debt restructuring and threatening a payment default, Maduro drove the secondary market prices of the bonds off a cliff. Prices may fall further next week if Venezuelan officials say something alarming during the meeting in Caracas (how could they not?).

Once the secondary market price of a sovereign bond drops below about 35 cents on the dollar, the issuer may be tempted to buy the bond back rather than slog through a debt restructuring exercise in which impertinent investors can raise questions about economic policy and corruption.

An attempt to restructure the debt with the current administration (and the current sanctions) in place is far more challenging, perhaps an unattainable

Naturally, even a heavily discounted debt buyback requires some money. China and Russia are possible candidates for fundraising; they have both ponied up in the past. Venezuelan insiders are already alleged to hold significant positions in some of the bonds.

Perhaps they could be tempted to increase their exposure if the price is right. For sufficient remuneration, even some private sector (non-US) lenders may be prepared to provide funding for a debt buyback secured by a pledge of the repurchased bonds.

The technique is not novel. In 2008, Ecuador’s President Rafael Correa strategically defaulted on two series of that country’s international bonds at a time when the country’s debt-to-GDP level was a comfortable 25 per cent. When the secondary market price of the bonds dropped to the low twenties, the Ecuadorian government was rumoured to have commissioned two companies to buy the bonds in the market at the discounted price. Six months after the default, the government launched a formal tender for the remaining bonds at 35 cents on the dollar.

Most proposals for a restructuring of Venezuela’s external debt have assumed that the exercise would be preceded by a regime change. That, the theory goes, would permit a new administration to seek IMF help in reforming the shattered economy and oil sector, would allow the US authorities to relax their sanctions, and would elicit co-operation and support from a relieved creditor community.

An attempt to restructure the debt with the current administration (and the current sanctions) in place is far more challenging, perhaps an unattainable. The best that the current administration might hope to achieve is an Ecuadorian-style manipulation of the secondary market price of the bonds as a prelude to a quiet buyback of the instruments.

Attempting a partial debt restructuring today could significantly complicate things if and when a new administration takes over. A credible threat to cease payments on Venezuela’s existing debt might be enough to induce some non-US holders of Republic of Venezuela or PDVSA bonds to swap their positions for new debt instruments as part of an exchange offer. The legal status of those new instruments under Venezuelan law would be problematic.

The National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, has already publicly announced that any Republic of Venezuela debt instruments issued without its approval would be regarded as invalid and may be disavowed following a change of regime. Nothing that the Maduro administration or the supreme court of Venezuela can say at this point will entirely dispel that legal shadow.

Hard to know what message bondholders will hear at the meeting in Caracas next week. Our prediction? It will not be a carefully crafted debt restructuring proposal designed to provide essential debt relief in the context of a rigorous and thorough reformation of the Venezuelan economy.

Lee C. Buchheit and Mitu Gulati, of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Duke University, respectively, are the authors of “Deterring Holdout Creditors in a Restructuring of PDVSA Bonds and Promissory Notes” and “How to Restructure Venezuelan Debt”.

