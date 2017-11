Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Market jitters have hit equities, junk bonds and emerging market currencies. Is this something for forex investors and others to worry about? No, State Street's Michael Metcalfe tells Roger Blitz, but although the global economy remains in "Goldilocks" territory, surprise upside inflation data could change all that.

