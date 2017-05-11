Trump to Comey — worse things happen in Moscow

Donald Trump has stunned Washington by firing FBI director, James Comey, while the organisation was investigating links between his campaign and Russia. The letter of dismissal, delivered by Mr Trump’s personal bodyguard Keith Schiller, was made public but the FT has seen the unwritten first draft.

Dear Director Comey,

Over the past few days I have had lengthy and extensive conversations about your future with the attorney-general, as well as the Son-in-Law of State, the vice-president, the First Daughter and the First Keith. I have now received letters from the attorney-general and his new boy recommending your dismissal as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I should have received them earlier but Keith had to pick up my dry cleaning.

I have, with absolutely no regret, accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated. TER-MIN-ATED. Hasta la vista baby. (You probably expected me to say “You’re fired” but this is a new show. New show, new catchphrase.) You are removed from office immediately. You will have no access to your files; your phone has been deactivated and don’t even thinking of coming to Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

I gave you a chance pal, even though I may never forgive you for what you did to Hillary. You destroyed that beautiful woman who wanted nothing but to serve our country. I wanted you out on day one for that alone, but the others said you were a good guy and deserved a chance. But you blew it. Totally blew it. Not one of your family ever stayed at the Trump Washington DC even though it is a beautiful hotel, probably the best hotel ever built in the capital. I don’t know; I’ve completely cut myself off from the business but it’s what I hear.

You have not done a good job. You had four months to prove a link between my campaign team and Russia and you couldn’t do it. Couldn’t do it. You have confirmed to me on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation. I’m actually meeting the Russian foreign minister in the White House and you still can’t make the connection. Can’t do it. Mike Flynn, Paul Manafort. What more do we have to do, give you the codebooks? All the stuff on Twitter — did you even think to cross-check every sixth letter against Ephesians 5? Eliot Ness would have been all over it by now. Eliot Ness would do a much better job. He’s dead, by the way, but he would do a better job.

You did not do a good job, tovarish. Didn’t do it. I tipped you off weeks ago to the way Obama was wiretapping my calls and you have not come up with a single lead. Stellar witnesses like the president of the United States — and Sean Hannity — came forward and you still can’t close the case. You even contradicted me in public though you know that legally the president can never be wrong.

And this is not the only time you have failed. Attorney-general Sessions has identified three Kenyan villages where Obama might have been born but you could not find one conclusive piece of evidence. Couldn’t do it.

Some will say we got rid of you because of the investigation. But I need a director who can deliver; a director who is loyal; a director I can count on. You calculated that by continuing your investigations you made yourself unsackable. But in this White House no one is unsackable. Except, maybe Keith. Keith is unsackable.

And now you have asked for more money to continue your ill-founded and outrageous investigations into me. I cannot watch TV without hearing about you. Jake Tapper talks about nothing else.

I thought you understood that this is my show. I am the star. You are taking way too much air time. That is why I told Jeff Sessions and other scriptwriters that you had to go.

But don’t feel too bad. You will still be on television. Once you write your book Anderson Cooper will have you on whenever you want.

It could be worse. As Sergey says, if this were Moscow you would be on a polonium drip by now.

I wish you the best of luck in your future media career.

Dasvidaniya

Donald J Trump

President of the United States

robert.shrimsley@ft.com