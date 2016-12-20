Isis claims responsibility for Turkey attack, UK economy to slow and how to dismantle a whale

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Isis claims Turkey attack Isis claimed responsibility for an attack at a New Year’s Eve party in an Istanbul nightclub that left 39 people dead, casting the attack as an act of retaliation for Turkey’s military campaign in Syria.

The manhunt continued for the lone assailant who killed or wounded dozens of partygoers at the upmarket Reina nightclub. Authorities released grainy photos of the suspect, a young man with thick dark hair who was pictured wearing a puffer jacket.

Numan Kurtulmus, Turkey’s deputy prime minister, said authorities have the suspect’s fingerprints, basic appearance and are close to identifying him. “With the will of God, with the support of our people, with all our national capacity, we will bring them to their knees and give them all the necessary response,” Mr Kurtulmus said.

Police have already arrested 12 people in connection with the attack on the nightclub. (FT, WSJ, Guardian, BBC)

In the news

UK economy to slow Growth will slow markedly in 2017, household incomes will be squeezed by higher inflation and businesses will hold back on investment decisions because of uncertainty about Brexit, according to the majority of economists in an annual Financial Times survey. (FT)

“Zero evidence” of Russian influence Donald Trump’s incoming White House press secretary has criticised the mainstream media for suggesting Russia had an influence on the presidential election’s outcome. “There is zero evidence that they actually influenced the election,” Sean Spicer told Fox and Friends. as the president-elect’s team continued to express scepticism about intelligence surrounding the affair. (FT)

Netanyahu quizzed in corruption probe Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, was questioned by police on Monday as part of a corruption inquiry. Israeli media said he was suspected of illegally receiving gifts from wealthy businessmen. A police statement said Mr Netanyahu had been questioned for three hours on suspicion of “receiving favours” but gave no further details. (FT, BBC)

Fresh arrests in Korean scandal South Korean police are pushing for the extradition of the daughter of a close confidante to South Korean president Park Geun-hye following her arrest in Denmark. Chung Yoo-ra, the 20-year-old daughter of Choi Soon-sil, a close friend of Ms Park and the suspected beneficiary of an alleged influence peddling scheme, is accused of staying in Denmark illegally. South Korean police have requested Ms Chung’s extradition for her alleged role in the political scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park. (BBC, FT)

Brazil prison riot Police in northern Brazil are searching for dozens of inmates who escaped from Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Centre in the city of Manaus following a prison riot, sparked by a fight between rival drug gangs, that left 56 dead and lasted for more than 17 hours. (BBC, WSJ)

Rocket redux SpaceX plans to resume launching rockets next week, after completing an investigation into a spectacular launch pad explosion that destroyed a rocket and a satellite in September. The space company founded by billionaire Elon Musk on Monday said it will attempt a launch on January 8, from the Vandenberg space launch complex in California. (FT)

It's a big day for

European inflation watchers A raft of price readings for some of Europe’s biggest economies, including Germany and France, as well as the eurozone itself are due today. The data will provide clues about the outlook for the European economy in 2017. (FT)

Food for thought

Airbnb’s tax advantage When booking an Airbnb room in London, around a third of the $100 saving customers make over the price of an average hotel room comes from tax advantages that favour Airbnb’s business model, according to research by the Financial Times. Airbnb touts the benefits its model has for travellers and hosts — respectively cheaper accommodation and extra income — but hoteliers gripe about a playing fielded tilted by tax differences and gaps in regulatory enforcement of everything from hygiene to disabled access and fire safety. (FT)

Smart on your sleeve The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas attracts thousands of exhibitors and attendees searching for the next big thing: this year that means connected fridges to drones, smartwatches and virtual reality headsets. Yet as the annual gadget jamboree gets under way this week, many in the tech industry are now facing the reality that there may never be another innovation like the smartphone. (FT)

Hey, big spender Chinese companies invested a record $45.6bn in the US in 2016 despite a presidential campaign heavy on Beijing bashing. But Donald Trump’s imminent arrival in Washington suggests the feat is unlikely to be matched this year. (FT)

How to dismantle a whale Studying the world’s largest animal is no cake walk. Clad in a shower cap, fisherman’s chest waders, rubber boots and wielding a machete, Jacqueline Miller was “totally slimed” as she cut into the corpses of two blue whales that washed into two Newfoundland seashore villages in 2014. (WSJ)

Alt-right buoyed by cyberspace Social media proved to be a political game changer in 2016, spurring the rise of a vocal, right-wing extremism with white supremacist and fascist leanings in the US. But it is a tool both sides can deploy: if the medium can be used to disseminate fake news and sanitise hate, it can also be used to spread accurate facts and benefit progressive voices. (Vox)

Video of the day

Inside Brexit How Britain lost the European plot. The FT talks to politicians and strategists to find the real story behind the EU referendum. (FT)