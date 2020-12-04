All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which hobby was inspired by guides published by Ian Allan in the 1940s?

From January, which Newsnight host will be the main presenter of Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour?

Who was the first US president elected after the abolition of slavery?

Which judge was controversially replaced for the fifth series of The Voice UK — and returned for the sixth?

What, in 1978, became the first British number one single performed and wholly written by a woman?

© AFP via Getty Images In which year did more than 24 million British TV viewers watch Torvill and Dean (above) win their Olympic gold medal?

In 1991, Demi Moore appeared on the cover of which magazine, pregnant and naked?

What fate was shared by Frank Sinatra Jr, John Paul Getty III and Patty Hearst?

In the Anglican Book of Common Prayer, what’s the second word of the marriage service?