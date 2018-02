Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Federal Reserve hawkishness and market nerves have given the dollar a reprieve from depreciation, but reasons for its weakness far outweigh reasons why it may rebound. Bilal Hafeez of Nomura tells Roger Blitz that not only are we in a dollar bear market but we've been trading it for a year and it's got several years to go.