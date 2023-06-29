We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest European prime property news every morning.

House, Aiguablava, €7.5mn

Where On the coast near Begur, overlooking the bay of Aiguablava and the marina of Fornells. Girona-Costa Brava airport is about 55 minutes by car; Barcelona is 130km, which takes about 1 hour 30 minutes.

What A waterfront house built in 1975 with 692 sq m of living space, including six bedrooms, five bathrooms and staff accommodation. There are sheltered terraces and a pool with an adjacent summer kitchen.

Why The property has sea views, and it’s just a few minutes walk along a direct coastal path to Platja Fonda, a small beach below the property. It’s also possible to swim from the rocks in front of the house.

Who Lucas Fox

House, Peralada, €2.95mn

Where In the north-east of the Costa Brava, just 16km south of the French border. It’s a few minutes’ drive from Peralada and half an hour from the coastal town of Roses.

What A recently built, four-bedroom detached house with 666 sq m of living space, including six bathrooms, a gym and spa. There is underfloor heating and air conditioning throughout, as well as an outdoor pool and large garage.

Why The property is on the edge of the golf course at Peralada, and its floor-to-ceiling windows give views of the greens on one side of the house and the mountains of the Serra de Rodes on the other.

Who Engel & Völkers

House, Pau, €1.85mn

Where On the edge of Pau, a small town in the upper Empordà region and in the foothills of the Serra de Rodes. Roses is about 15 minutes away by car; Cadaqués is half an hour.

What A three-storey house with nearly 450 sq m of indoor space including a 150 sq m guest apartment. There are a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Why The house has more than 500 sq m of terraces, featuring a sheltered bar, barbecue and dining area, heated pool, sauna and hot tub, and the hillside location means there are sweeping views across the Empordà countryside, vineyards and olive groves.

Who Engel & Völkers

House, Mont-ras, €7.9mn

Where Near Mont-ras village, 14km south of Begur, between the towns of Palafrugell and Palamós. The coast is a 12-minute drive away.

What A seven-bedroom, six-bathroom air-conditioned villa with about 1,265 sq m of interior living space and almost 6ha of land. It features a library, gym, wine cellar, solar panels, terraces, a 75-metre half-indoor, half-outdoor pool, a five-car garage and panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Why The property has vineyards and a winery, designed to produce about 8,000 bottles a year.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty

House, Sant Feliu de Guíxols, €3.49mn

Where In the Punta Brava neighbourhood of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, on the south-facing coast between Begur and Lloret de Mar. Girona and its airport are about 40 minutes by car.

What A five-bedroom, four-bathroom house with a ground-floor apartment, library and office. Amenities include an infinity pool, spa, underfloor heating and air conditioning. The 1,756 sq m plot includes landscaped gardens with automatic irrigation.

Why The hillside property has sea views from its living spaces, terraces and balconies, and it’s within walking distance of several beaches.

Who Lucas Fox

