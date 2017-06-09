UK hung parliament, terror attack at London Bridge and Ariana Grande sings for Manchester — in pictures

Saturday June 3 Police help people hurt in the London Bridge terror attack as they clear the scene in the Borough Market area

© Gabriele Sciotto/AP

Saturday June 3 Two of the London Bridge terror attackers walk outside Borough Market in Southwark

© AFP

Saturday June 3 Turkish riot police break up a protest in support of two hunger strikers taken into custody in Ankara, the capital

© AFP/Getty Images

Sunday June 4 Officers from a police firearms unit arrive at The Shard in Southwark following the London Bridge terror attack

© Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Sunday June 4 Eilidh MacLeod, 14, who was killed in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena, returns to the Scottish island of Barra. The coffin of the Ariana Grande fan was draped in the Barra flag and brought home by chartered plane

© Daniel Leal-olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Sunday June 4 A woman reacts after asking a police officer to lay flowers in tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack near London Bridge

© Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/Getty

Sunday June 4 Ariana Grande performs on stage at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in England

© Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Monday June 5 An injured demonstrator is helped by a volunteers during a rally against Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas

© Victor Moriyama/Getty

Sunday June 5 Thousands of protesters call for the impeachment of President Michel Temer and direct elections in São Paulo, Brazil

© Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Tuesday June 6 Workers set up the stage for the 24th Life Ball in front of the city hall in Vienna, Austria

© Victor Moriyama/Getty

Tuesday June 6 Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s installation ‘With all my love for tulips, I pray forever 2013’ attracts visitors at the National Gallery in Singapore

© Adam Scotti/Prime Ministers Office/Reuters

Tuesday June 6 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau swaps notes over dinner with former US President Barack Obama at Liverpool House in Montreal

© Stefan Rousseau/PA

Wednesday June 7 Prime Minister Theresa May on a visit to Smithfield Market in the City of London on the final day of campaigning for Thursday’s general election

© Erik de Castro/Reuters

Wednesday June 7 An Iraqi flees with his daughter from fighting between government forces and Isis militants in the al-Zanjili district of Mosul

© Frank Augstein/AP

Thursday June 8 Britain’s Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures after voting in the general election in London

© KCNA/Reuters

Thursday June 8 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with young admirers during the eighth Congress of the Korean Children’s Union in Pyongyang

© DaveThompson/Theresa May

Thursday June 8 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron celebrates his election victory over rivals including Mr Fishfinger, an independent candidate, in Westmorland and Lonsdale, north-west England

© Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Friday June 9 Prime Minister Theresa May reacts at the Magnet Leisure Centre in Maidenhead, Berkshire, after she held her seat

© Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

Friday June 9 Britain’s opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at Labour party headquarters in central London after the election results

© Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images

Friday June 9 An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard during a curfew called following the killing of a Kashmiri student in Srinagar