FT Series

Christmas presents — a Food & Drink special

Crazy cookies, Chinese mince pies and Uzbek winter melons: the Yuletide joys of giving and receiving
Marzipan fruits, sugar almonds or a truckle of cheddar: the joy of edible gifts

Bee Wilson on why presents that can be eaten are still the best kind

From Alain Ducasse to Claire Ptak: top chefs on their perfect Christmas gift

Pheasant pie, fine wine, an edible wreath . . . seven inspiring presents

Jancis Robinson’s best red wines to drink this Christmas

From £8.50 to £80, these 35 bottles are great value — and great drinking

The magic of Uzbek winter melons: gifts ‘of rare and strange beauty’

Why these fruits have bewitched travellers to Central Asia for centuries

Why I don’t want any more kitchen gadgets for Christmas

Tim Hayward on his misadventures with kitchen tech, from a Coravin to a Thermomix

How to bring the perfect bottle to dinner (and get to drink some of it)

Alice Lascelles shares her tips on liquid gifts, from crowd-pleasing magnums to home-made Negroni

More from this Series

Mince pies with a Chinese twist — Fuchsia Dunlop recipes

Sweet or savoury, these most elegant of seasonal canapés are perfect for Christmas parties

How cookie-decorating became an art form — and a YouTube craze

What was once a sticky afternoon activity for the kids has evolved into a lucrative industry

A gift in a jar: Honey & Co’s Christmas jam, spread and chutney recipes

Chocolate and tahini spread; vanilla, orange and coriander salt. . . whoever you give these jars to will think of you fondly as they open them

The best sparkling wines for Christmas

Champagne is festive, but so too is cava, prosecco and even English bubbly

Christmas gift guide: stylish presents for every budget

From pink satin pyjamas to a beautiful espresso machine, our treats to go under the tree

Tom Kitchin: ‘I used sugar instead of salt in the risotto — schoolboy error’

Q&A with the chef on kitchen disasters, his love of Haribos and what makes Christmas special for him

Trivet, London; ‘robust flavours, intriguing desserts and a wine list as big as a family bible’ — restaurant review

A new venture from the former head chef at The Fat Duck and the sommelier who worked alongside him