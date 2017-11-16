An audio version of the best of the Financial Times's Big Reads — in-depth reporting from FT correspondents around the world. Listen to longform stories that explore and explain key themes in world news, science and business. Produced by Anna Dedhar.
A historically tolerant, left-wing town in Tuscany elected a fire brand populist mayor. James Politi reports from Italy on the rapid rise of populism driven by a slowing economy and the arrival of refugees from the Middle East and Africa.
