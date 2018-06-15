Randall Stephenson, AT&T’s dealmaking chief executive, regularly reminds his staff during company presentations that you cannot defy gravity forever — a mantra that some rivals thought could come back to haunt him during his two-year battle to acquire media group Time Warner.

His audacious $80bn play for Time Warner could have been the moment when the telecoms veteran came crashing back down to earth. Instead, Mr Stephenson is in a commanding position to reshape the US media and telecoms sector for good after powering the deal pass government opposition.

Judge Richard Leon ruled in favour of allowing the telecoms company to acquire Time Warner this week, dismissing the US Department of Justice’s view that deal would harm competition. AT&T almost immediately closed the deal.

Mr Stephenson, the son of an Oklahoman cattle farmer, had tested the adage “you can’t fight city hall” and proved it wrong.

Those who know Mr Stephenson say that there should be no surprise that he was determined to succeed where even Rupert Murdoch, who tried to buy Time Warner in 2011, had given up.

“He is very bold. He is a dealmaker. He makes big punts,” said one person, who has worked with the long-serving AT&T chief.

The Republican party donor faced down opposition to the deal from US president Donald Trump and the DoJ, and refused to countenance the suggestion he should jettison CNN to push the deal through.

This determination is typical of Mr Stephenson, according to those that have worked with the man who otherwise appears to be the “classic Southern gentleman”.

The accountancy graduate, an ardent golf fan and a former chairman of the Boy Scouts of America was the first sponsor of the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi to publicly condemn Russian anti-gay laws. Mr Stephenson argued that it was important to “take a stand” against discrimination.

The 58-year-old rose through the ranks at Southwestern Bell Telephone in his native Oklahoma after joining in 1982, and was chief operating officer when the regional telecoms company, then called SBC, launched a $16bn takeover of its former parent AT&T to create the country’s largest operator in 2005. Two years later, Mr Stephenson became chief executive, with a clear intention to continue the buying spree.

He spent big on a series of deals including Leap Wireless, Iusacell and Nextel Mexico and almost made a play for Vodafone in the UK. However, he suffered a huge setback in 2011 when his attempt to buy then-struggling mobile rival T-Mobile USA in 2011, dubbed the “deal of the decade”, collapsed after it met fierce opposition from regulators and the Obama administration.

That time the regulatory gamble backfired, and AT&T had to cough up $4bn in cash and spectrum in the form of a break fee that T-Mobile used to transform itself into a thriving challenger to its former dance partner.

Mr Stephenson’s next move was the $48bn takeover of DirecTV, the cable and satellite provider, in 2015, which was a fresh attempt to reshape the global carrier. Yet some analysts have said Mr Stephenson overpaid for that business, meaning that a failure to land Time Warner, after the T-Mobile flop, would have been another setback.

Instead, AT&T’s move will set the tone for telecoms-media convergence as consumers come to grips with the idea that “Ma Bell” now makes Game of Thrones. While peers including Lowell McAdam, who has spent seven years at the helm of Verizon, and Vittorio Colao, who spent a decade in charge of Vodafone, have both handed over the reins in recent months, Mr Stephenson is the last of his generation to oversee the latest, and potentially biggest, shift for the sector yet.