Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Sources tell the FT that US private equity firm Cerberus has lost faith in Deutsche Bank’s chairman Paul Achleitner and is pushing for him to be replaced, WeWork has held talks with T-Mobile US boss John Legere to become its new chief executive and KKR woos Walgreens with a $70bn buyout proposal. Plus, the FT’s political editor George Parker unpacks how the UK elections have unravelled and what to expect next.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.