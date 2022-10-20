Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

UK lawmakers plan to introduce legislation making rail strikes harder, private sector attendance at China’s Communist party congress has fallen by almost 50 per cent since Xi Jinping assumed power, and Republicans are banking on the inflation issue to win them control of the US Congress during this year’s midterm elections.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Corporate China shut out of Xi Jinping’s party congress

UK government to curb unions’ ability to strike on transport network

‘The headwinds are pretty strong’: Democrats’ midterms hopes falter

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

