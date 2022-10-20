UK lawmakers plan to introduce legislation making rail strikes harder, private sector attendance at China’s Communist party congress has fallen by almost 50 per cent since Xi Jinping assumed power, and Republicans are banking on the inflation issue to win them control of the US Congress during this year’s midterm elections.

Corporate China shut out of Xi Jinping’s party congress

UK government to curb unions’ ability to strike on transport network

‘The headwinds are pretty strong’: Democrats’ midterms hopes falter

