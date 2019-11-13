Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Nigel Farage's decision to stand down his candidates in Tory-held seats was intended to help the Conservatives, but should he stand them down in Labour marginals, too? How is Jo Swinson going down on the doorstep, and who is winning in the Labour-Tory battle over spending? Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar.

