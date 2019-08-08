Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Presenter Claer Barrett and guests explore how under 40s are using the Lifetime Isa to save for a property, or invest for the future. What strategies are younger investors taking? Plus the new rules on automatic compensation when broadband goes down, and the six ways pensions scammers are most likely to try and con you - would you fall for it?





