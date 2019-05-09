The US has imposed new sanctions on Iran’s metal sectors after Iran said it would cease to comply with parts of the 2015 nuclear deal, Disney writes down $353m from its stake in Vice Media and Tokyo prosecutors relied on a laptop acquired in Lebanon to help build a case against former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn. Plus, the FT’s US managing editor Peter Spiegel explains what happened on Wednesday regarding the White House, the Mueller report and the US attorney general being held in contempt of Congress.