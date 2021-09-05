Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Human resources

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Marriott warns of ‘fight for talent’ as hotels struggle to find staff

Explain why hospitality companies such as Marriott are struggling to fill vacancies

“The reality is that already it’s not just about wages.” Assess two factors that might influence individuals to apply for vacancies in the hotel and hospitality sector

Assess the importance of non-financial factors in retaining staff in a business such as Marriott

To what extent will the increased use of technology and the shock of Covid-19 change working practices in a business such as Marriott?

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy