This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Marriott warns of ‘fight for talent’ as hotels struggle to find staff

  • Explain why hospitality companies such as Marriott are struggling to fill vacancies

  • “The reality is that already it’s not just about wages.” Assess two factors that might influence individuals to apply for vacancies in the hotel and hospitality sector

  • Assess the importance of non-financial factors in retaining staff in a business such as Marriott

  • To what extent will the increased use of technology and the shock of Covid-19 change working practices in a business such as Marriott?

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

