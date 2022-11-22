Austria’s central bank chief is calling for a third-straight 0.75 percentage point interest rate rise at the European Central Bank’s next meeting, Disney executives ousted Bob Chapek as CEO and re-installed Bob Iger, and oil prices had a hectic day yesterday but remain well below their summer peak. Plus, the UK’s appetite for bacon is back.

Mentioned in this podcast:

ECB’s Holzmann backs 0.75 percentage point increase in December

Oil bounces off 10-month low after Saudi Arabia denies report on Opec supply boost

Disney executives staged putsch against ousted CEO Bob Chapek

Danish Crown to build £100mn UK plant as bacon demand rebounds

