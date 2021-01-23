Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the new US president this week - what does it mean for UK-US relations? Can Boris Johnson forge a rapport with him on shared policy areas? Plus, we examine how the UK-EU Brexit trade deal has bedded in and whether the supply disruption in Northern Ireland will be permanent. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Gideon Rachman, Peter Foster and special guest Anna Jerzewska. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan.

Review clips: US Congress, Sky News, Times Radio, BBC

Further reading:

-EU hits back over UK downgrade of its ambassador’s status

-First fishermen and now musicians cry ‘betrayal’ over Brexit deal

-Labour party looks to Biden for inspiration

-Boris Johnson on back foot as UK tries to reset relationship with US

-Boris Johnson vows to business he will seize ‘opportunities of Brexit’

-Democratic Unionists are now Irish reunification’s secret weapon

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.