Darren Dodd talks to FT correspondents about how the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the health inequalities in many of the world's great cities and what can be done to address these problems.





Simon Kuper is our Life and Arts columnist based in Paris. He discusses local attempts to make the French capital greener and more child-friendly, as well as efforts to address the stark divides between wealthy Parisians living in the centre and the poorer residents on the city's periphery.





Amy Kazmin is our South Asia bureau chief, based in New Delhi. She describes the traumatic lockdown experience of India's migrant workers and the difficulties of maintaining public health in densely-packed cities.





And finally, Robert Shrimsley, the FT's chief UK political commentator and editor at large, discusses the coronavirus experience of Britain's big cities and the disproportionate impact on poorer communities.





