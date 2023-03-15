The world’s largest private investment firms are exploring the purchase of loans from the remains of Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Reserve is caught between high inflation and financial instability, and US regulators are facing questions over whether they missed signs of mounting problems at SVB. Plus, Australia, the US and the UK announced details of a long-term plan to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Buyout titans weigh purchases from Silicon Valley Bank loan book

US consumer prices rise 6% at tricky time for Fed amid SVB fallout

Regulators face questions over missed warning signs at Silicon Valley Bank

Aukus defence pact’s political pay-off will be a jobs bonanza

Silicon Valley Bank Webinar: Register Here

Download the FT Edit app here: ft.com/ftedit

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com