Nicolas Ghesquière reinterprets Louis Vuitton's signature print 1854 – the year the house was founded. From top: Louis Vuitton jacquard-weave and leather Since 1854 hat, £545, Metropolis Flat Rangers boots, £1,260, Revival mules, £620, and Dauphine MM bag, £2,740, louisvuitton.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F9e927f76-5f2c-4a8a-975f-cf20af07c940.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]
Nicolas Ghesquière reinterprets Louis Vuitton's signature print 1854 – the year
the house was founded. From top: Louis Vuitton jacquard-weave and leather Since
1854 hat, £545, Metropolis Flat Rangers boots, £1,260, Revival mules, £620, and
Dauphine MM bag, £2,740, louisvuitton.com © Peter LangerPrada spazzolato-leather Cleo bag, £1,440, prada.com. A chic take on the classic Prada silhouette. Balenciaga grained-leather large Neo Classic bag, €2,250, balenciaga.com. Demna Gvasalia's revamp of the brand's most famous design, which is now 20 years old. Salvatore Ferragamo sustainable-knit Viva shoes, £475, ferragamo.com. This eco-conscious Viva by Paul Andrew is a new spin on a model first launched by Fiamma Ferragamo in 1979 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fbf608758-7288-4053-b21c-0655a8eba658.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]
Prada spazzolato-leather Cleo bag, £1,440, prada.com. A chic take on the classic
Prada silhouette. Balenciaga grained-leather large Neo Classic bag, €2,250,
balenciaga.com. Demna Gvasalia's revamp of the brand's most famous design, which
is now 20 years old. Salvatore Ferragamo sustainable-knit Viva shoes, £475,
ferragamo.com. This eco-conscious Viva by Paul Andrew is a new spin on a model
first launched by Fiamma Ferragamo in 1979 © Peter LangerThe Hermès Sac à Malice has taken on various themes since its first incarnation in 1988. In this instance, space exploration provides the inspiration. Hermès marquetry Monsieur-calfskin Space Sac à Malice bag, £15,000, hermes.com. First conceived by Coco Chanel in 1955, the 2.55 bag has since been reinterpreted in myriad forms. Chanel sequin 19 bag, £3,905, chanel.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F784feff0-5768-426c-9853-2c6ee6a8c9cb.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]
The Hermès Sac à Malice has taken on various themes since its first incarnation
in 1988. In this instance, space exploration provides the inspiration. Hermès
marquetry Monsieur-calfskin Space Sac à Malice bag, £15,000, hermes.com. First
conceived by Coco Chanel in 1955, the 2.55 bag has since been reinterpreted in
myriad forms. Chanel sequin 19 bag, £3,905, chanel.com © Peter LangerAlessandro Michele offers his spin on the Jackie, Gucci's iconic 1961 hobo bag. Gucci leather and GG Supreme canvas Jackie bag, £1,410, gucci.com. Named after the television presenter and fashion influencer Alexa Chung, the Alexa was first launched by Mulberry in 2010. Mulberry heavy-grain leather Alexa bag, £1,095, mulberry.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fb1c3df35-ff04-4dce-ae36-4669d0b37aaa.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]
Alessandro Michele offers his spin on the Jackie, Gucci's iconic 1961 hobo bag.
Gucci leather and GG Supreme canvas Jackie bag, £1,410, gucci.com. Named after
the television presenter and fashion influencer Alexa Chung, the Alexa was first
launched by Mulberry in 2010. Mulberry heavy-grain leather Alexa bag, £1,095,
mulberry.com © Peter Langer