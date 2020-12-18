Photography by Peter Langer

Nicolas Ghesquière reinterprets Louis Vuitton’s signature print 1854 – the year the house was founded. From top: Louis Vuitton jacquard-weave and leather Since 1854 hat, £545, Metropolis Flat Rangers boots, £1,260, Revival mules, £620, and Dauphine MM bag, £2,740, louisvuitton.com © Peter Langer
Prada spazzolato-leather Cleo bag, £1,440, prada.com. A chic take on the classic Prada silhouette. Balenciaga grained-leather large Neo Classic bag, €2,250, balenciaga.com. Demna Gvasalia’s revamp of the brand’s most famous design, which is now 20 years old. Salvatore Ferragamo sustainable-knit Viva shoes, £475, ferragamo.com. This eco-conscious Viva by Paul Andrew is a new spin on a model first launched by Fiamma Ferragamo in 1979 © Peter Langer
The Hermès Sac à Malice has taken on various themes since its first incarnation in 1988. In this instance, space exploration provides the inspiration. Hermès marquetry Monsieur-calfskin Space Sac à Malice bag, £15,000, hermes.com. First conceived by Coco Chanel in 1955, the 2.55 bag has since been reinterpreted in myriad forms. Chanel sequin 19 bag, £3,905, chanel.com © Peter Langer
Alessandro Michele offers his spin on the Jackie, Gucci’s iconic 1961 hobo bag. Gucci leather and GG Supreme canvas Jackie bag, £1,410, gucci.com. Named after the television presenter and fashion influencer Alexa Chung, the Alexa was first launched by Mulberry in 2010. Mulberry heavy-grain leather Alexa bag, £1,095, mulberry.com © Peter Langer

