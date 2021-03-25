The UK and EU have moved to calm tensions over access to coronavirus jabs
British and European officials on Wednesday issued a joint statement saying they’d discussed developing a “reciprocally beneficial relationship” to tackle Covid-19, after a top official in Brussels accused the UK of “vaccine nationalism”; a grounded container ship has blocked traffic in one of the world’s most critical shipping passages; and the rush to produce hydroelectric power in the Himalayas is adding to a crisis already exacerbated by climate change.
UK and EU move to calm tensions over access to vaccines
https://www.ft.com/content/da800a0d-cd27-48d1-a06f-d0c49599c5d2
Suez Canal blocked after huge container ship runs aground
https://www.ft.com/content/eec9f3a6-2817-45f5-b007-a290f3e530c6
Facebook says Chinese hackers tried to spy on Uyghur dissidents
https://www.ft.com/content/70b94c78-474a-475a-b242-924f6b11929f
Crisis in the Himalayas: climate change and unsustainable development
https://www.ft.com/content/387f5b4d-69cd-45f6-b0fc-69d659381109
Nationwide to allow all office-based employees to ‘work anywhere’
https://www.ft.com/content/b4692568-0f60-4a32-9f86-fad222f319ff?
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published