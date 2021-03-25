The UK and EU have moved to calm tensions over access to coronavirus jabs

British and European officials on Wednesday issued a joint statement saying they’d discussed developing a “reciprocally beneficial relationship” to tackle Covid-19, after a top official in Brussels accused the UK of “vaccine nationalism”; a grounded container ship has blocked traffic in one of the world’s most critical shipping passages; and the rush to produce hydroelectric power in the Himalayas is adding to a crisis already exacerbated by climate change.





UK and EU move to calm tensions over access to vaccines

Suez Canal blocked after huge container ship runs aground

Facebook says Chinese hackers tried to spy on Uyghur dissidents

Crisis in the Himalayas: climate change and unsustainable development

Nationwide to allow all office-based employees to ‘work anywhere’

