Less than a year after the UK’s shock decision in 2016 to quit the EU — and as the biggest companies in global finance trawled Europe for a new entryway to its common market — JPMorgan Chase snapped up 12,000 sq m of office space in a new Dublin building, Capital Dock.

It looked like a big win for the Irish capital in the race between European cities hoping London’s loss would be their gain. But JPMorgan insisted then — and insists to this day — that its Dublin plans had nothing to do with Brexit.

“The area where we’ve seen the biggest growth . . . is our custody and funds services business,” says Carin Bryans, head of JPMorgan’s Irish office. This is now housed at Capital Dock.

She points to Dublin as a natural choice for expansion for those services since Ireland is one of the world’s biggest fund centres, with around $2.5tn of funds domiciled there and a similar amount administered in the country.

“The other area we’re growing is the technology footprint around that business,” she adds. “We have found huge benefits co-locating technology, operations and the business . . . it speeds up the innovation process so much, it also ensures that you get over obstacles quickly.” The new Dublin space is already housing 530 people and has provided the business with the capacity to double staff numbers over time, Ms Bryans says.

As director of Ireland’s American Chamber of Commerce, Ms Bryans is well versed in the general — non-Brexit-related — reasons that firms would want to pick the isle as their base, even though she admits it is no longer considered a low-cost jurisdiction.

Chief among Ireland’s selling points are a well-educated population of native English speakers and the “huge cluster of skills” in an ecosystem that already includes major financial firms in Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre. Global technology companies such as Google, Facebook and LinkedIn also throng the city’s so-called Silicon Docks and surrounding areas.

Carin Bryans, head of JPMorgan’s Irish office © JPMorgan

Ms Bryans also believes the character of Ireland’s workforce is an asset. “People find that we have a really good attitude to customer services and a good attitude to embracing and driving change, and problem solving,” she says, adding that Ireland’s middle-of-the-world timezone is also a benefit.

For JPMorgan, there were specific attractions. The banking group is able to leverage its wide network of Irish expats, many of whom are happy to relocate to their home country. In the past few years, two big global roles have moved to Dublin — the head of hedge fund services Joan Keogh, and the global head of private equity fund services Gavin Tobin, both of whom are Irish.

The US banking group was also lucky that it began hunting for a new Dublin site before the real land rush for post-Brexit outposts took hold. Several other financial services firms reported slim pickings in the commercial property stakes.

“Commercial property has been a constraint [for other firms] but I would say that’s definitely easing now as more property comes online,” says Ms Bryans. “There’s quite a lot of development now, it just took a little bit of time to get going.”

A dearth of residential property has also been a concern for firms considering expanding in Dublin. “The government has a huge focus on addressing that but it’s going to take time,” Ms Bryans says.

“There was very little construction happening for a long time, now we’re dealing with some of the . . . historical problems we’ve had.”

While the Irish economy faces major risks from a no-deal Brexit, Ms Bryans believes the consequences for JPMorgan’s Irish business would be limited.

“Our customer base is not largely Irish . . .[so] we’re less reliant on the domestic economic environment,” she says. “We would obviously be impacted by the European or global economic shift [that could occur if Brexit went badly].”

As for businesses leaving the UK due to Brexit, Ireland was an important stop-off as they did their European tours. Several complained of getting short shrift from the Central Bank of Ireland, and said the CBI said it did not want “certain kinds” of business, most notably trading floors.

The CBI has insisted it is open to everything as long as the operations were well capitalised with real leadership on the ground in Ireland; Bank of America’s decision to place both its EU markets business and its core lending operations in the Irish capital challenged the idea that Dublin was closed to trading.

In 2018, however, it emerged that even though BofA had said both businesses would be in Dublin, its trading business was actually going to Paris, which has emerged as the pre-eminent EU trading hub for the world’s big banks after Brexit.

A person familiar with the situation said recently that the move reflected “decisions made by our clients as to where to relocate”.

BofA’s Dublin business has been fully operational since December, with more than 100 new roles relocated there. “We completed a smooth transition of our banking operations to Ireland, on time and well ahead of any potential Brexit date,” says Bruce Thompson, vice-chairman of BofA and chief executive of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Ireland.

“After 50 years of operating in Ireland, we are proud to now employ over 800 people here, dedicated to helping power both the future Irish economy and broader society. BAMLI is Brexit-ready.”